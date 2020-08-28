Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has risen to prominence over the past few years, and is the most downloaded battle royale game on the mobile platform. Recently, it achieved the incredible feat of having 100 million peak players.

Courtesy of this worldwide popularity, content creation has become a viable option for many gamers. One of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators is Amit Sharma, aka Desi Gamers.

We discuss his in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID

This broadcasters' Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his IGN is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the guild Survivors☆☆☆.

Desi Gamers' stats

His all-time stats

Lifetime stats

In total, Amit has played 6,561 squad games and attained 1,931 Booyahs, which translates to a win ratio of 29.43%. He has also notched approximately 17k kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.67.

Desi Gamers also has 647 wins from 3,572 duo matches, maintaining a sublime K/D ratio of 3.11. When it comes to solo mode, he has triumphed in 237 games.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers' ranked stats

He has played 22 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and emerged victorious in three of them. Desi Gamers has also played 28 solo games and won seven of them. He has maintained a splendid K/D ratio of 4.52.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel came out in October 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 669 videos. Currently, he boasts 4.7 million subscribers and also has over 510 million views in total.

You can check out his YouTube channel here.

His social media accounts

Desi Gamers is quite active on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Click here to visit his Instagram handle.

Click here to visit his Facebook account.

He also has a Discord server that you can join, here.

