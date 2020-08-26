TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire’s accessibility on most mobile devices has resulted in an unprecedented rise in its popularity. Its esports scene is currently flourishing while content creation based on the game is also growing.

TheHectorino is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He frequently streams or posts content related to the game.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID

TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID is226182674, and his IGN is DRS彡 Hector.

TheHectorino’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

His Lifetime Stats

TheHectorino has played 1870 squad games and has 491 Booyahs to his name, which translates to an impressive win percentage of 26.25. He also has 3924 kills, with a notable K/D ratio of 2.85.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber played 2139 duo matches and emerged victorious in 376 of them, with a win ratio of 17.57%. He also maintained a decent K/D ratio of 3.12. He also has 346 solo victories in 4489 games.

Ranked Stats

His Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, TheHectorino has played only a few matches. He has played nine squad games and has won 4 of them while maintaining a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.20.

TheHectorino has 9 wins in the duo mode out of the 26 games he has played, with a K/D ratio of 6.47. When it comes to solo matches, he has a lone victory in 6 games.

TheHectorino’s YouTube Channel

TheHectorino started his journey on YouTube with Clash Royale back in November 2017. He then switched to Free Fire after the game's release. He has uploaded 609 videos on his channel so far and has more than 2.88 million subscribers. He also has over 234 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel

TheHectorino’s Social Media

TheHectorino is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

