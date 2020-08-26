Two-Side Gamers (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

TWO-SIDE GAMERS is hands down one of the most popular YouTube channels that create content around Free Fire. The channel is owned and run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, popularly known by their in-game alias TSG Ritik and TSG Yash. They frequently stream and create content together.

In this article, we will look at their Free Fire IDs, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Two-Side Gamers’ Free Fire IDs

The Free Fire IDs of Ritik and Jash are 124975352 and 123643969, respectively. Their in-game names are Ritikbhai99 and JashBhai18.

Their Stats

TSG Ritik’s Lifetime Stats

Ritik has played around 9178 matches in the squad mode and won 1904 of them. He has a win rate of 20.74% and boasts a decent K/D ratio of 3.04, with 22077 kills.

In the duo mode, he has played about 2272 matches. He emerged victorious in 251 games and notched 4318 kills. He also has 53 Booyahs in 833 solo matches.

TSG Jash’s Lifetime Stats

TSG Jash's Lifetime stats

Jash has played over 6600 squad matches and won 1566 games, with a win rate of 23.6%. He has a good K/D ratio of 3.1, with 15664.

In the duo mode, he has 2441 matches to his name and has triumphed in 250. Besides this, Jash also has 107 Booyahs in 1305 games in the solo mode.

Their YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, TSG Ritik and TSG Jash together run their YouTube channel. They started their journey on the platform back in September 2018. However, the first video on their channel was posted in October 2018. They have uploaded over 861 videos and have amassed over 5.08 million subscribers. The channel also has 589 million views combined.

Click here to visit the YouTube channel

Their Social Media

TSG Jash

Instagram – Click here

TSG Ritik

Instagram – Click here

They also have an official Instagram account called TWO-SIDE GAMERS.

