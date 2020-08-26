Free Fire features a plethora of gun skins, characters, costume bundles, emotes and other exclusive items. There are several ways to obtain these in-game items, most of which require the users to spend diamonds (in-game currency). For many players, however, spending money on in-game currency isn’t a feasible option.
These players, therefore, look for alternative ways to get these items in Free Fire. Redeem codes are one of the best alternative options to acquire these items as they require the least effort.
Redeem Codes have 12 characters- consisting of alphabets and letters- that provide players with in-game items if they are redeemed successfully.
Free Fire redeem codes for today (26th August 2020)
- SPEHGFF4HFJC
- SPEHGPNCMXGF
- SPEHGTBX6US5
- SPEHGQJZYA36
- SPEHGEPSPM86
- SPEHGH9F7P5R
- SPEHGNEZR4QH
- SPEHGP9CMRNZ
- SPEHGGSWRESX
- SPEHGHFADNB6
- SPEHGKSFPKJK
- SPEHG4556A8B
- SPEHGQT3ETUT
- SPEHGYVP5DCS
- SPEHGMF8FP7J
- SPEHGKFFQTJE
- SPEHGX7SQVUZ
- SPEHGDLRPTE3
- SPEHGJGXZBQ3
- SPEHGB7DYSL5
- SPEHGHFKEBKV
- SPEHGTPQ8H49
- SPEHGMXMJXFT
- SPEHGVXA4SH4
- SPEHGW7993YZ
- SPEHGCCSWMAW
- SPEHGYGQYZEA
- SPEHGYXC487N
- SPEHGR9YTUM9
- SPEHGQVAJUS4
- SPEHGZJ9EYQ2
- SPEHGLJFGGJ2
- SPEHGFFR4VEN
- SPEHGU6G2DMF
- SPEHGRRQEJ9A
- SPEHG3QP35UW
- SPEHGS9W2QQY
- SPEHGGEWK6RF
- SPEHGLC9QNTS
- SPEHGNNBYAKZ
- SPEHGWVAXTLB
- SPEHGEKS39UW
- SPEHGAQBWQ9H
- SPEHGRKEU3AG
- SPEHGZY9SC4V
- SPEHGJDFAJRG
- SPEHGSLM9F5S
- SPEHG89GJ9FT
- SPEHG6TXDKFC
- SPEHG8FRNH2J
- SPEHGG35NJUS
- SPEHGF6V6T39
- SPEHG9ARBBMR
- SPEHG7TAK2PD
- SPEHG6BVCQAH
- SPEHGKW723NK
- SPEHG7DPNAB9
- SPEHGLD3H66H
- SPEHG7LE5HGB
- SPEHG85DY2E3
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire
Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire:
Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook.
Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK.
Step 3: Paste the redeem code and press the confirm button.
Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, then you can collect the rewards from the vault tab. Any reward which includes the in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.
These codes usually have a usage limit set upon them, and only a limited number of players can use them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that code is completely exhausted and cannot be used any further.
