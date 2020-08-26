Free Fire features a plethora of gun skins, characters, costume bundles, emotes and other exclusive items. There are several ways to obtain these in-game items, most of which require the users to spend diamonds (in-game currency). For many players, however, spending money on in-game currency isn’t a feasible option.

These players, therefore, look for alternative ways to get these items in Free Fire. Redeem codes are one of the best alternative options to acquire these items as they require the least effort.

Redeem Codes have 12 characters- consisting of alphabets and letters- that provide players with in-game items if they are redeemed successfully.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (26th August 2020)

SPEHGFF4HFJC

SPEHGPNCMXGF

SPEHGTBX6US5

SPEHGQJZYA36

SPEHGEPSPM86

SPEHGH9F7P5R

SPEHGNEZR4QH

SPEHGP9CMRNZ

SPEHGGSWRESX

SPEHGHFADNB6

SPEHGKSFPKJK

SPEHG4556A8B

SPEHGQT3ETUT

SPEHGYVP5DCS

SPEHGMF8FP7J

SPEHGKFFQTJE

SPEHGX7SQVUZ

SPEHGDLRPTE3

SPEHGJGXZBQ3

SPEHGB7DYSL5

SPEHGHFKEBKV

SPEHGTPQ8H49

SPEHGMXMJXFT

SPEHGVXA4SH4

SPEHGW7993YZ

SPEHGCCSWMAW

SPEHGYGQYZEA

SPEHGYXC487N

SPEHGR9YTUM9

SPEHGQVAJUS4

SPEHGZJ9EYQ2

SPEHGLJFGGJ2

SPEHGFFR4VEN

SPEHGU6G2DMF

SPEHGRRQEJ9A

SPEHG3QP35UW

SPEHGS9W2QQY

SPEHGGEWK6RF

SPEHGLC9QNTS

SPEHGNNBYAKZ

SPEHGWVAXTLB

SPEHGEKS39UW

SPEHGAQBWQ9H

SPEHGRKEU3AG

SPEHGZY9SC4V

SPEHGJDFAJRG

SPEHGSLM9F5S

SPEHG89GJ9FT

SPEHG6TXDKFC

SPEHG8FRNH2J

SPEHGG35NJUS

SPEHGF6V6T39

SPEHG9ARBBMR

SPEHG7TAK2PD

SPEHG6BVCQAH

SPEHGKW723NK

SPEHG7DPNAB9

SPEHGLD3H66H

SPEHG7LE5HGB

SPEHG85DY2E3

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook.

Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK.

Step 3: Paste the redeem code and press the confirm button.

Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, then you can collect the rewards from the vault tab. Any reward which includes the in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.

These codes usually have a usage limit set upon them, and only a limited number of players can use them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that code is completely exhausted and cannot be used any further.

