Techno Gamerz's (Ujjwal Gamer) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The mobile gaming industry has witnessed a meteoric rise in recent years. This growth has led many players to try their hand at streaming and content creation based on mobile games.

Free Fire is a battle royale game which boasts of millions of active users who serve as an audience for content creators on multiple platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Techno Gamerz, aka Ujjwal Chaurasia, is one such content creator. You might know him for his content relating to GTA 5 and Minecraft. However, he sometimes also posts content on Free Fire. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID

Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Techno Gamerz’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Techno Gamerz's Lifetime Stats

Techno Gamerz has played 300 games in the squad mode and has won 36 of them, with a win percentage of 12. He also has 464 kills to his name, with a decent K/D ratio of 1.76.

In the duo mode, he has 426 matches to his name and has 36 Booyahs, with a decent K/D ratio of 1.89. He has also played 229 solo games and emerged victorious in 11 of them.

Ongoing season

Techno Gamerz hasn’t played a single match in the ongoing season but Ujjwal has played 5 Clash Squad matches.

Techno Gamerz's YouTube channels

Ujjwal runs two YouTube channels, ‘Techno Gamerz’ and ‘Ujjwal.’ He has uploaded over 465 videos on the main channel and boasts a huge subscriber count of 7.2 million.

On the second channel, he has over 1.6 million subscribers, with over 123 million views combined. He has uploaded videos relating to Free Fire on both the channels. You can click on the links below to visit his channels.

Techno Gamerz's Social Media accounts

Techno Gamerz is active on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

