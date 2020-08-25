LOUD Coringa's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It boasts of a massive fanbase that religiously follows any game-based online content. This has subsequently paved the way for players to take up streaming and content creation as genuine career options.

LOUD Coringa is a popular Free Fire content creator from Brazil. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID is 370252571, and his IGN is LOUD CORINGA.

LOUD Coringa’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

LOUD Coringa's Lifetime Stats

LOUD Coringa has played 5830 squad matches and has 1449 wins, which translates to a win percentage of 24.85. He boasts 15156 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1963 matches and emerged victorious in 257 of them, killing 5403 enemies with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.17.

LOUD Coringa also has 171 Booyahs in 1857 solo games. He has notched 4798 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked Stats

LOUD Coringa's Ranked Stats

In the on-going season, LOUD Coringa has played only a handful of solo and squad matches. However, he has 23 duo matches to his name, from which he has registered a single win and has racked up 43 kills.

He has also played 45 ranked clash squad matches and has won 32 of them, which translates to a fantastic win rate of 71%.

LOUD Coringa's YouTube channel

LOUD Coringa started his YouTube journey back in January 2019 and has since uploaded 412 videos. He currently has more than 4.25 million subscribers and over 216 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.