LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In the last few years, the battle royale genre has witnessed an upsurge in popularity, with the likes of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile dominating the mobile gaming platform.

Free Fire has millions of active users and enjoys a massive viewership all around the world. This has subsequently led to the emergence of a multitude of streamers and content creators.

LOUD Babi is a prominent Free Fire content creator from Brazil. In this article, we will look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID is 16750487, and her IGN is LOUD BΛBI. She is also a part of the LOUDGG guild.

LOUD Babi’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

LOUD Babi has played 5863 games in the squad mode, winning 1689 of them with an impressive win ratio of 28.80%. She has 15173 kills to her name at a splendid K/D ratio of 3.64.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has won 548 matches out of 3202 games. She has also notched nearly 8700 kills and has maintained a decent K/D ratio of 3.28.

LOUD Babi has only played 732 solo games and has earned 75 Booyahs. She registered 1651 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.51 in the process.

Ranked Stats

LOUD Babi has played only 2 squad games in the ongoing season. However, she has played 28 Ranked Clash Squad matches and managed to win 25 of them, which translates to a very impressive win rate of 89.28%.

LOUD Babi’s YouTube channel

The first video on LOUD Babi’s channel was posted on 11th April 2019. Since then, she has uploaded 357 videos.

LOUD Babi has amassed over 4.24 million subscribers and has more than 194 million views combined. You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.