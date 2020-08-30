GSK Verified's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation and game streaming have now become regular sources of income for several players. Many gamers are now creating online videos on mobile battle royale games, as their demand has increased considerably over the years.
GSK Verified is a well-known content creator and streamer from India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.
GSK Verified's Free Fire ID
His Free Fire ID is 413887642
GSK Verified's Stats
Lifetime Stats
GSK Verified has played 5201 squad games and won in 247 of them, having an excellent win ratio of 30.37%. He has also notched 14934 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.12.
When it comes to the duo mode, he has won in 180 of the 513 games that he has played, which equates to an incredible win rate of 35.08%. GSK Verified has also played 1119 solo games.
Ranked Stats
In the Ranked Season, GSK Verified has played 18 squad games and triumphed in 11 of them. He has also notched 86 kills with a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 12.29.
His Setup
- Processor: AMD RYZEN 7 3700X
- GPU1: RTX 2080 MSI GAMING TRIO GDDR6
- GPU2: Gigabyte GTX 1050TI OC 4GB GDDR5
- Ram: 32 Gb GSKILL RGB Series 8x2DDR4 3200MHz
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITE
- Mouse: Logitech G502 HERO
- Keyboard: Logitech G213 PRO
- Headset: Logitech G331
- Mic: Snowball iCE Microphone
- Webcam: Logitech C922 Pro
- Mousepad: Hyperx Fury S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad
- Monitor: MSI Optix 24 inch Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor with 1920x1080, 144hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response time, Anti Glare Panel and Adjustable Stand
His YouTube channel
GSK Verified started his journey in content creation over one and a half years ago. Since then, he has gained immense popularity in the community. Currently, he has over 925k subscribers and 36 million views. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.
His social media accounts
He is active on Instagram and Facebook.
Instagram: Click here
Facebook: Click here
Also Read: Nie Ambro's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.Published 30 Aug 2020, 15:53 IST