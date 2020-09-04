A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire, over time, has become the most popular mobile battle royale game on the platform, and content creation and streaming related to the title have also been on the rise. As a result, and there has been an emergence of numerous creators across several platforms.

One of India's most prominent creators is Sahil Rana, who is popularly known by his YouTube channel alias, A_S Gaming. In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

A_S Gaming's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 169525329, and his in-game name is A_S Gaming. He is the leader of the guild A_S★Army.

A_S Gaming's stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

AS_Gaming has played over 6701 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 1012 of them, roughly translating to a win rate of 15%. He has notched around 16673 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.93.

The broadcaster has also featured in over 2103 duo matches, and has 280 Booyahs. Sahil has also played 1534 solo games and triumphed in 173 of them.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

He hasn't played a lot of games in the ongoing ranked season. The YouTuber has won one match in the squad and solo modes, each, and has only played one duo match.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to January 2019. Since then, the streamer has uploaded content related to Free Fire quite regularly. He has over 2.35 million subscribers, and over 163 million views in total.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel, named A_S Army, where A_S also streams and creates content related to Free Fire.

His social media accounts

A_S Gaming is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

