Triggered Insaan's (Live Insaan) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan or Live Insaan, is a renowned content creator from India. In one of his recent live-streams, he played Free Fire with two other renowned content creators, Gyan Sujan and Gaming Subrata Live. He played several matches with them and tried out the new Jai character in Free Fire.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Triggered Insaan’s Free Fire ID

Triggered Insaan’s Free Fire ID is 1318980480, and his IGN is Triggu07. Presently, he is not in any guild.

Triggered Insaan’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Triggered Insaan has played a total of 13 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, which takes his win rate to 38.46%. He has killed 47 foes and has maintained a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.88, with an average damage per match of 934. The popular YouTuber also has ten top 3 finishes.

When it comes to the duo mode, Nischay has played 10 games. He has secured 3 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 30%. He has racked up 30 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.29. Triggered Insaan has an average damage per match of 640 and also has four top 10 finishes.

Triggered Insaan has played more solo matches in comparison to the duo and solo matches. He has played 49 games and has triumphed in 9 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 18.36. He has notched 172 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.30. Nischay has also finished 17 times in the top 10 and has inflicted an average damage of 728 per match.

Triggered Insaan's YouTube channel

Nischay Malhan started his journey on YouTube with his first channel- Triggered Insaan- back in June 2017. He also runs a second channel - Live Insaan- where he frequently streams several games. The first video on this channel dates back to September 2018. He has amassed 3.39 million subscribers and more than 409 million views combined.

Triggered Insaan's social media accounts

Nischay Malhan is quite active on Instgaram, Facebook and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

