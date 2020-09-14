TSG Jash's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile battle royale games and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, a testament to its popularity. Due to its massive player base, several YouTubers and content creators have also been given a platform to shine.

TSG Jash, real name Jash Dhoka, is part of the popular YouTube channel TWO-SIDE GAMERS. In this article, we look at his in-game details.

Also read: RUOK FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969, and his IGN is TSG冬Jash. He is also part of the TSG Army guild.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats for TSG Jash

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

TSG Jash has played 6,711 matches in the squad mode and triumphed in 1,589 games, with an impressive win rate of 23.67%. He also has nearly 16,000 kills for a splendid K/D ratio of 3.12 and an average damage per match of 700.

In the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 2,441 games and won 250 of them. He has 4,797 kills with a good K/D ratio of 2.19.

TSG Jash also has 108 solo victories from 1,318 games. He has secured 3,064 kills and maintained a notable K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

The Free Fire star's ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, he has played 112 squad games and emerged victorious in 29 matches, which makes his win rate 25.89%. In this mode, he has killed 370 foes at a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.46.

Apart from squad games, he has played a single solo match and has one kill.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, TSG Jash runs the channel TWO-SIDE GAMERS along with TSG Ritik, and the two posts content and stream quite regularly on the channel. In total, they have posted 890 videos, boasting a subscriber count of 5.36 million and have over 642 million views combined.

You can click here to visit their YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Also read: AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more