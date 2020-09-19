Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to its popularity, content creation and streaming around this game has received a significant boost, and there has been an emergence of several creators worldwide.

One of them is Vincenzo, a renowned Free Fire content creator. In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number is 437144862, and his in-game name is LE VINCENZO✓. The YouTuber is also the guild leader of LEGENDS✓.

Vincenzo’s stats

All-time stats of the content creator

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 17,900 squad matches and triumphed in 3,290 of them, translating to a win rate of 18%. In those matches, he has racked up over 65,000 kills for a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.48, while also inflicting 1,346 average damage per game.

He has also featured in 1,706 duo games and claimed 298 Booyahs. He has notched up 4,993 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.55. When it comes to the solo mode, the streamer has played 1,124 matches, winning 100.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Vincenzo

In the ongoing ranked season, the content creator is placed in the Diamond III tier. He has played 405 squad matches and won 44 of them, which translates to a win rate of 10.86%. He hasn’t played a solo game but has appeared in two duo games.

Clash Squad stats

His Clash Squad stats

Vincenzo has played 235 Clash squad games and won 132 of them. He has a KDA of 2.12, with brilliant average damage of 4,393 per match.

Vincenzo's YouTube channel

The first video on Vincenzo’s YouTube channel dates back December 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back, and he has uploaded 303 videos. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 3.84 million, and over 250 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Vincenzo’s social media accounts

He is active only on Instagram; you can click here to visit his account.

