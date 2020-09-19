Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is a popular Indian content creator. He is famous for his videos on GTA 5 and Minecraft. He also makes videos on several other games, including the popular fast-paced battle royale Free Fire.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: TSG Jash's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID number

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 786974995, and his IGN is TechnoGamerZ.

Techno Gamerz’s stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Ujjwal has played a total of 304 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 36 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 11.8%. He has racked 468 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 1.75 and has inflicted an average damage of 624 per match.

The popular YouTuber has also featured in 426 duo matches, winning 36. He notched a total of 736 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.89. When it comes to the solo matches, he has played 232 games and has triumphed in 12. With 405 kills, he dealt average damage of 460 per match.

Classic stats

Classic stats

Techno Gamerz has played 4 squad games and has attained 4 kills. He has also played 3 solo matches and has earned 1 Booyah. With 13 kills, he has an impressive K/D ratio of 6.5.

Clash Squad stats

Clash squads

Techno Gamerz has played 32 games in the Clash Squad mode and ended up winning 4 of them. He has a KDA of 1.83, with an average damage of 587 per match.

(Note: The stats used in this article, are recorded at the time of writing it. They might change as the YouTuber further plays matches in the game.)

Techno Gamerz’s YouTube channel

Ujjwal started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. He has two channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal. On the Techno Gamerz channel, he boasts a subscriber count of over 8.22 million. He has uploaded a total of 501 videos and has amassed over 1.29 billion views combined.

On the Ujjwal channel, he has over 2.38 million subscribers with over 166 million views combined.

Techno Gamerz’s social media accounts

Techno Gamerz’s is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can check out his social media handles below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Techno Gamerz also has a Discord server. You can join it clicking here.

Also Read: Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more