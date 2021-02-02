Karl Jacobs is a fan of Blackpink, and fans can't get enough of it 

YouTuber Karl Jacobs has stated that he's a fan of the K-pop girl group Blackpink. He even tweeted the name of his favorite Blackpink album to the band.

Black pink in ur areaaaaa — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 1, 2021

It seems like Karl Jacobs branches out to a new group every week. He even has a photo of himself with the album "In Your Area" by BlackPink, so it is quite clear that he is a fan.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. In the four years since they were formed, they have grown greatly in popularity.

Karl Jacobs was smart in appealing to this group. The people that watch him normally watch his videos are also likely to be K-pop fans. Karl Jacobs has trended in the past when tweeting below a BTS post. He wanted to know where the members get their sweaters from.

GOD THESE FITS someone link me some of these sweaters :o — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

There were a few commenters who weren't sure if Karl Jacob was serious in his tweet. Karl Jacobs is always joking in his tweets, which makes him a little difficult to comprehend.

Advertisement

are u being held hostage do we need to come save you — nyx 🧭💤 (@cclingyinnit) February 1, 2021

Many of the commenters seemed happy to learn that Karl Jacobs liked Blackpink. Karl Jacobs' diverse tastes are really helping his brand.

Advertisement

KARL IS A BP STAN CONFIRMED OMG ILY — milkshake (@milkshake_simp) February 1, 2021

KARL A BLINK — ray (@honkcls) February 1, 2021

Karl uniting all the fandoms pic.twitter.com/u1q6YGpcGC — ᴮᴱ🌨✌︎⁷ (@rrr_smile_hoya) February 1, 2021

Just like the 154 milfs in my area — Cwis (@cwiswhale) February 1, 2021

the asian one — lol (@therussiantails) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Where Karl Jacobs will end up next, no one knows. He's constantly been trending in so many different sections of Twitter lately.

Related: Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay

Related: Corinna Kopf flirts with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, and the internet can't get enough of it

Karl Jacobs isn't the only one coming out of his shell

Lately, many prominent YouTubers, TikTokers, and streamers are trying to move out of the box they've been put in. Many fans think that their favorite influencers are one-dimensional and are often surprised when they show other sides to their personality.

Bretman talking to his chat about Sykkuno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bKWN1qTgOB — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 31, 2021

Addison Rae and Bretman Rock have been attempting to show that there is more to them than their persona on TikTok. Bretman Rock has been having it easier than Addison Rae. Rae still gets a lot of hate thrown her way.

Cudi no bro noooo pleaseeee pic.twitter.com/YbO0cLllZc — boardman gets paid (@boardmanwun) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Hopefully, fans will allow influencers to be themselves without all the backlash.

Related: Karl Jacobs receives fan love as he hosts memorable "karaoke" stream