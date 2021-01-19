Karl Jacobs receives fan love as he hosts memorable "karaoke" stream 

Karl Jacobs sang in a live stream and was joined by his friends.
On the same day that Quackity was doing his own singing live stream, Karl Jacobs did a karaoke stream for his viewers. This had to have been an event that the Dream Team had planned out prior, just due to how in sync everyone was. Karl's stream had him dueting with Sapnap.
To everyone's surprise, in the middle of the live stream, Karl Jacobs shot up from 16k subs to 21k. Karl had an honest and humane moment, which solidified how much he appreciated all of his fans. He almost broke down and made allusions to not deserving what he had been given.
If anyone had any doubts about Karl's modesty before this, the stream would have made them think twice. For once, Karl wasn't trying to be funny or playing at a joke. He was just a boy who had seen his dreams coming true before him.
"I don't deserve this. I'll make up for it," he said.
As if his fans needed any more from him. This stream wasn't just nice to listen to. It was a tear-jerker.
Karl Jacobs and other Minecraft streamers have an almost unbelievable following
Minecraft streamers like the Dream Team have got a following that boy bands have. The age group and demographic are the same, and they get the responses that most members of a boy band receive when they do things that aren't related to their industry.
Right when Karl Jacobs commented on a few BTS posts, it was clear that many of his fans are fans of BTS. If the group and the streamers were to somehow collab, it would be an incredibly hyped and tweeted-about event.
related: Karl Jacobs wants a BTS sweater, and the internet can't get enough of it