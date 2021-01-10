Karl Jacobs wants a BTS sweater, and the internet can't get enough of it

When Karl Jacobs sees a fit he likes, he'll let the world know it and the world appreciates his taste.

Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs is best known for streaming alongside another pro player named Dream. Recently, he has been going through BTS posts and stating that all he wants is to know where to buy the style that these boys wear.

Karl has commented on two posts from BTS and he hasn't been very vocal about any affection for the South Korean Boyband before this, so the fans of his that are also fans of BTS, are going wild.

Users are reacting to seeing this unexpected crossover and wondering if it could mean more in the future in terms of content or collaborations.

KARL INTERACTING WITH BTS? BRUH IMMA GO JUMP IN A RIVER OR SOMETHING OUT OF HAPPINESS — jjkm⁷ (@firstluvvbts) January 9, 2021

what the honk karl is complimenting bts this is so amazing i’m gonna cry — annabel :) (@_annab27) January 9, 2021

Damn you're suggesting sweater to him but I'm busy looking at Namjoon's Chest

Y'all can't stop me 😝 — Apz⁷+×+🐥 (@apzarmy) January 9, 2021

MY TWO FAVORITE THINGS. IN ONE PLACE. THIS FEELS LIKE A DREAM 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6X4YdT2OAM — anna⁷ | vilbur apologist 🥀 (@angelicjeonj) January 9, 2021

Karl who’s your bias I need to know NOW >:( — aileen⁷ ⟭⟬ (@Vapetaetion) January 9, 2021

Karl Jacobs has recently been the center of online gossip and attention on Twitter, having been the focus of another news story involving Corinna Kopf, so this might be a way for him to get even more clout.

Advertisement

Whether or not he is truly into BTS or not, it is always good to see a streamer show interests outside of his regular scene. Fans of both Karl and BTS alike were also wondering how much goes into BTS and their style.

karl ur style is so top tier — Katie F (@joyandwhales) January 9, 2021

TWO OF MY FANDOMS ARE COLLIDING WHATS GOING ON — kai⁷ (@karbtny) January 9, 2021

Related: Corinna Kopf flirts with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, and the internet can't get enough of it

Related: Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay

Karl Jacobs chosen fit is undeniably expensive

Advertisement

Cheap is not something that any boyband in the world has been known for being and BTS is far from the exception. When any of their fans can find what clothes the boyband wears on a given day, it is always top designer material. In the case of this tweet, the fit is Dior, a high-end luxury and notoriously expensive brand.

Still, there is no doubt that Karl can afford this kind of merch. He is a popular pro streamer and friends with the well known MrBeast, so if Karl himself can't buy it, he certainly has friends that can. Some other users on Twitter have noted that their monetary situations are far different than Karl's.

Haha... i really liked this sweater,, i guess i don't anymore... pic.twitter.com/2eWpSBjfE9 — and if i am🦋⁷ (@armyxjkk) January 9, 2021

i wanted one of the sweaters 💔 — desiree (@honkdesiree) January 9, 2021

they’re like $2000 😭 — lili ⋆˚. ✧ (@ssoulfire) January 9, 2021

While fans can appreciate it when a celebrity or popular streamer likes something that their fans like, it may be a while before BTS enters one of Karl's Minecraft videos.

Related: Fortnite Party Royale: New leaks reveal BTS emotes