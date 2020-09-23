Fortnite Party Royale: New leaks reveal BTS emotes

In what must be branded one of the biggest music crossovers of the year, South Korean sensation The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are all set to light the Main Stage on fire in Epic Games' Fortnite.

The world of Fortnite is no stranger to hosting elaborate musical concerts, having collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki, Travis Scott and Marshmello in the past. Recently, in an attempt to further widen their reach and provide players with a first-hand live-concert experience, Fortnite announced that BTS would be the next artist to exclusively feature in their brand new Spotlight Concert Series:

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

So far, we've witnessed the likes of Dominic Fike and Anderson Paak set the stage ablaze, and with BTS up next, expect them to bring the house down.

The South Korean group will feature in Fortnite Party Royale to debut the brand new music video to their smash-hit English single, 'Dynamite'.

BTS in Fortnite: New Emotes revealed

Apart from their exclusive music video, BTS will also be collaborating with Fortnite to release two brand new emotes, which they have personally choreographed.

This will enable players to equip these emotes and groove along to the beats of their favourite artist, once the Fortnite BTS event officially gets underway.

According to recent leaks by FireMonkey - a data miner, the Fortnite x BTS emotes will look like this in-game:

BTS x Fortnite Leak | Both Emotes



Audio has been muted to avoid a DMCA pic.twitter.com/sApORdSva4 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 22, 2020

Emote #2 With Audio: https://t.co/SojtjX8efq — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 22, 2020

The audio has been muted to avoid a DMCA strike, however, fans of the band will spot that the emotes have been exclusively modelled along the lines of BTS's trademark choreography.

Here's a glimpse at the emotes with audio included:

📰 Epic Games also released a map for Creative Mode which is, according to them, a “recreation of the world from the original @BTS_twt ‘Dynamite’ music video on Fortnite Games 🎮



These emotes will hit the Item Shop on Wednesday, September 23. pic.twitter.com/qESZnYa0gu — BTSChartDaily⁷🧨 (@BTSChartDaily) September 22, 2020

With this exclusive new reveal, the hype surrounding the Fortnite x BTS event has reached a whole new level.

The BTS emotes arrive in Fortnite on the 23rd of September and will be available in the Item Shop, starting at 8 PM EDT (September 24 at 9 AM KST).