Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream is well-known for keeping his identity private, but his real name may have recently been leaked.

Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft players in the world today, with a massive fan following. He ranks as one of the top Minecraft players globally for both his prowess in speedrunning and PvP. However, unlike many other YouTubers and content creators, Dream has been very conservative when it comes to sharing information regarding his identity.

Dream has never revealed his face on social media in a YouTube video or on a Twitch stream. While it may seem small compared to others in the Minecraft content space, Dream's first name being revealed actually carries some more significance. Take a peek at this article to find out what exactly is going on.

Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Karl Jacobs showed the world on Twitter that he had Dream's contact name as "Clay Dream" on his phone. Followers and Minecraft fans might not have speculated that Dream's first name is Clay.

Karl decided to poke further at Dream and claimed that he would never reveal his face to the whole world on social media. He may not actually have done it, but he did come as close to edge as possible without doing it.

This discovery has led "Clay Dream" to start booming and trending on Twitter, as fans have been delighted by this discovery. After a few other FaceTime calls, Karl Jacob also showed the names of Dream's close friends from Minecraft.

Their contacts also shared a similar naming cadence, giving some more legitimacy that Dream's real name may very well be Clay.

Twitter is a really unusual place sometimes, where something as random as "Clay Dream" can go viral and be trending. It is likely that people unfamiliar with Minecraft have no idea what is going on.