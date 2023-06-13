Even in Minecraft 1.20, diamonds are the most craved item, at least for beginners. Ever since the game officially came out in 2011, diamonds have been the most important earth mineral to find since they were used to craft the strongest tools, weapons, and armor parts. Even after netherite was added to the game, the novelty factor of this item did not diminish.

Though Minecraft 1.20 has loads of new blocks and items, players who are new to it will still mine for hours to collect diamonds. For several years, it used to generate at a particular Y level in the Overworld; however, this has recently changed. Hence, for returning and new players, here is a guide on the best level to find diamonds in the latest version of the game.

Everything about where to find most diamond ores in Minecraft 1.20

Ore distribution change after 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update

Ore distribution chart showing all the ores generation Y levels for Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

First, players must understand that after the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, the ore distribution drastically changed in the Overworld. This was because the new world generation stretched deeper from Y level 0 to Y level -64. This opened a whole new underground cave system that players can explore.

Hence, the frequency of diamond ore generation also shifted from its usual Y level. Since the 1.18 update, all future updates have followed this same ore distribution chart.

Diamond ore generation levels and the best level to find them

Diamond ores can be found anywhere between Y level 16 and -64, though it is best to mine for them at Y level -58 in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diamond ores have shifted even further down the Overworld, generating at the deepest depths of the realm. They generate between Y level 16 and -63 (since Y level -64 is the bedrock layer).

They progressively get more common as players head closer to the bedrock layer. Hence, the best level to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20 is Y level -58.

Though theoretically, players will find more of them if they mine deeper than -54, the chance of a diamond ore generating will drastically reduce as bedrock will also start to generate on that layer.

Hence, players must branch mine or strip mine at Y level -58 to get the most amount of diamond ores.

Some tips while mining for diamond ore

Players should have good gear like an Efficiency enchanted pickaxe to quickly mine through tough deepslate blocks. For specifically mining diamond ores, players should use Fortune enchanted pickaxe to obtain more diamonds from a single ore block.

Additionally, they must be extremely careful while mining near a Deep Dark biome, as they can easily trigger sculk shriekers that can summon the Warden.

