10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for Java Edition

Minecraft 1.20, known as the Trails and Tales update, has finally arrived after months of waiting. Complete with new blocks, biomes, mobs, and more, this version of the game should prove to have plenty of content to experience. However, players can also fast-track their progression using the right seeds, which are basically codes supported by both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions.

These can be input during world creation to generate a specific set of terrain features and structure placements. That applies to the 1.20 update, and using seeds for this patch should help players find the new Trails and Tales content fairly quickly.

For Minecraft Java, in particular, there are already plenty of great seeds worth checking out on the new patch's launch day.

10 great Minecraft Java 1.20 seeds worth exploring in June 2023

1) 65434353559200

The new cherry grove biome and plenty of structures await Minecraft fans in this seed (Image via Mojang)

The new cherry grove biome is one of the larger draws in Minecraft 1.20. So why not start right inside it? This seed will spawn players in a cherry grove adjacent to a village at (X: 32, Z: 112) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 24, Z: 88). Even better, gamers can find a large system of caves underneath the new realm itself.

For particularly adventurous Minecraft fans, delving into these subterranean regions will lead to a deep dark biome complete with an ancient city at (X: 56, Y: -51, Z: 8), with additional cities resting nearby at (X: -168, Y: -51, Z: -200) and (X: -328, Y: -51, Z: 136).

2) 6516547870636750

Camels should be easy to find in this particular Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Camels may not be the most hyped-up mob added in Minecraft 1.20. However, they can be incredibly useful thanks to their transportation capabilities. Up to two players can ride a saddled camel, making them great to reach places quickly in multiplayer situations.

The Trails and Tales update allows camels to generate within desert villages. This seed has three of them at incredibly short distances from each other and the spawn point. After using this code, players need only venture to (X: 32, Z: 48) or the other nearby villages at (X: -144, Z: 32) or (X: 0, Z: -144), where their new hump-backed friends await.

3) -1469030965234589317

The survival island in this Minecraft seed offers up cherry groves and some interesting building locations (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands are one of the oldest and most beloved challenges in the Minecraft community. They task players with staying alive for as long as they can on the island they find themselves on. This Java Edition seed provides a large region segmented by a small river with cherry groves available right at spawn.

Fortunately, gamers won't be left to fend for themselves on this particular island. A nice cozy village rests nearby at (X: -544, Z: -736) to help them get started. This region even has an abandoned mineshaft underneath it at (X: -472, Z: -728).

4) -1412583731547517931

It's rare that so many witch huts generate so closely together in a Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft 1.20 seed does spawn players adjacent to a cherry grove biome, that isn't necessarily the most appealing feature close to its spawn point. Roughly 1,000 blocks from the spawn, players can find a particularly sizable swamp with four total witch huts incredibly close together.

It's quite rare for structures of this nature to generate so near one another, even in Java Edition 1.20. The first hut can be spotted at (X: 1,384, Z: -984), with the other three resting at (X: 1,400, Z: -1,160), (X: 1,544, Z: -1,160), and (X: 1,560, Z: -1,000).

5) 421109587

This Minecraft seed's set of ocean ruins may just yield a few archeological treasures (Image via Mojang)

Archeology was one of the headlining features introduced in Minecraft 1.20, and there are plenty of ways to use it. By equipping a brush, players can interact with suspicious sand/gravel blocks to unearth plenty of treasures, including sniffer eggs in warm ocean ruins.

This seed spawns players on an island with a cherry grove biome, but they can find plenty of copper ore underground to help them get ingots to craft a brush. Subsequently, they can head to (X: 8, Z: -248) to find eight small warm ocean ruins that may have some suspicious sand blocks worth excavating.

6) 7599824378187852

This Minecraft seed provides a village near the spawn with plenty of areas to explore nearby (Image via Mojang)

For a comfortable start to Survival Mode or a Creative Mode building excursion, this Minecraft Java seed might be enough. Players spawn not far from a village located at (X: 16, Z: 16) to help them get started. Across from this area and the twisting rivers lie a sizable cherry grove biome on a cliff face as well as a set of dripstone caves.

The spawn locale comes complete not only with these areas but also a few waterfalls and lava flows that may prove to be helpful early on after Minecraft fans craft a few buckets.

7) 2251799825685318

The village in this Minecraft seed's spawn area has some interesting features (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans want a few cherry trees to get started in their world but don't want a massive grove to be involved, this seed might meet that demand. In this seed, gamers begin in a village complete with a small sinkhole with even more village buildings underground and a miniature cherry grove biome nearby.

However, the villagers aren't exactly alone. If players venture to (X: 32, Z: -176) they'll find another village housed near a cherry grove biome. Even better, this area has an abandoned mineshaft running underground outside its perimeter at approximately (X: -8, Z: -264).

8) 32000591

This seed's village could use a little love and care by the player spawning into it (Image via Mojang)

Spawning in a village is certainly not uncommon in this beloved sandbox game, but starting out in a seed in the middle of an abandoned one is another story. If players don't mind clearing out a few hostile mobs and fixing up this homestead, it's certainly theirs for the taking. Moreover, this village has a nice location near a cherry grove.

Even better, players who are feeling adventurous can grab a brush and head to (X: 344, Z: -136) to find a set of trail ruins to slate their thirst for archeology. Additionally, venturing to (X: -496, Z: -688) will yield a populated village surrounded by pleasant cherry groves for hundreds of blocks.

9) 844424996132328

The village in this seed is positive compared to what lies beneath it (Image via Mojang)

Sure, this seed features another village placed near a mountain and a cherry grove biome. However, that's far from its only appeal, and spelunkers should get a real kick out of it once they start digging into the cliffs near the spawn to find what rests underground.

A series of abandoned mineshafts lie at (X: 104, Z: -56), (X: -88, Z: 72), and (X: -216, Z: -8). Alongside that, a somewhat more dangerous ancient city rests nearby as well at (X: -312, Y: -51, Z: 56)

10) -1319064447470609949

This seed may serve as an archeologist's paradise for players who are willing to travel (Image via Mojang)

In addition to including camels in version 1.20's desert villages, desert biomes also house pyramids and desert wells, both of which can be used to find items via archeology. If players don't mind venturing quite some distance, they can find multiple archeological sites within the biome this seed throws them in.

Players will begin near a badlands cave, and if they hop up out of its mouth, they'll find a desert village straight ahead. However, the true draw of this seed may be its numerous desert pyramids and wells that are begging to be brushed for pottery sherds once players craft a quality brush.

Archeological sites in this Minecraft seed

Pyramid 1 - (X: 184, Z: 168)

- (X: 184, Z: 168) Pyramid 2 - (X: -424, Z: 136)

- (X: -424, Z: 136) Pyramid 3 - (X: -744, Z: 376)

- (X: -744, Z: 376) Well 1 - (X: 349, Z: 84)

- (X: 349, Z: 84) Well 2 - (X: 434, Z: 299)

- (X: 434, Z: 299) Well 3 - (X: 986, Z: 275)

Although the structures in this seed's immediate vicinity might not yield sniffer eggs, players should be able to find a plethora of pottery sherds to craft several different varieties of decorated pot blocks.

