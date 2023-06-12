10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update debuted on June 7, 2023, after several months of waiting since its announcement in late 2022. It introduced new mobs, blocks, biomes, and long-desired game mechanics that focus on exploration and customization, such as archeology and the ability to trim patterns onto armor. As one might expect, the Minecraft community immediately set out to find great world seeds to share with other players.

The result is a collection of some truly useful and/or gorgeous worlds thanks to the new additions in the Trails & Tales update.

If Minecraft: Bedrock Edition fans are hunting for a new seed to use to discover a fun and useful world in the 1.20 update, there is already a massive trove of options available depending on what they are searching for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for Bedrock Edition as of June 2023

1) -7516440957484561490

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers a challenge right from the start (Image via Mojang)

Although this seed doesn't offer any new features right away in the spawn area, it does present a challenging dilemma for Minecraft players to navigate. They'll spawn on top of a woodland mansion, which is directly on the perimeter of a nearby village and surrounded by snowy mountains on every side.

If they are quick, they may be able to keep the villagers safe against the hostile mobs inside the woodland mansion. Alternatively, players could always clear out the mansion early on and use it as a home base, along with having the convenience of trading with villagers just a few blocks away.

2) 7092092118958763650

This seed continues the trend of strange sinkhole seeds in the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

For whatever reason, many Minecraft players have noticed that sinkholes seem to be appearing more often in the 1.20 update. It's unclear as to why this is the case, but this seed is a perfect example of what many fans are taking note of. Right after spawning, they only need to take a few steps forward to find a sinkhole.

After making their way to the edge of a cliff facing from their spawn point, Minecraft players will notice two villages at (X: -152, Z: 168) and (X: 8, Z: 136) with a sinkhole in the large lake where the villages rest. Fortunately, the villagers don't seem to mind, but gamers may want to mind their steps.

3) 3250145085364023046

This Minecraft seed showcases another very strange terrain generation bug (Image via Mojang)

Much like sinkholes, some Minecraft fans have noted other anomalies in world generation since the 1.20 update went live. This seed is a particularly poignant example, featuring a massive waterfall spire at (X: 200, Z: 200), which is flanked by a village and a pillager outpost at its base.

If that wasn't enough, players may notice a ruined Nether portal resting at the foot of the lake the village/outpost/spire is sitting in. It can be found at approximately (X: 206, Y: 0, Z: 175), complete with a loot chest if fans are willing to dive down to the lakebed to find it.

4) 8150810962987124925

A combined cherry grove and dripstone cave should be quite intriguing for some Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Cherry grove biomes were introduced in the Trails & Tales update to the delight of longtime Minecraft players. Typically, they're found on large cliff peaks or near mountains, but they occasionally mix with other biomes as well. One great example of this occurring is in this Bedrock seed.

Although the spawn point may not be particularly special, heading to (X: 1600, Z: -900) leads to a cherry grove with a large and eerie dripstone cave on its face. If players are going to check out the cave, they may want to gear up at the nearby spawn-adjacent village at (X: -264, Z: 184) first.

5) 142177338143277566

A trip from this Minecraft seed's spawn may just yield a particularly large sinkhole (Image via Mojang)

Keeping with the unusual sinkhole trend, this Minecraft seed places a huge one right in the middle of a forest biome. Although the spawn point has a few villages nearby at (X: 152, Z: 296) and (X: 200, Z: -328) worth checking out, that isn't exactly the biggest draw of this Bedrock Edition seed.

If players are willing to make a bit of a trek to (X: -323, Z: 1027), they'll find a huge sinkhole in a forest biome, complete with a lush caves biome. If that wasn't enough, there are plenty of waterfalls and lava flows and even the remnants of an abandoned mineshaft that can be seen from the mouth of the sinkhole.

6) -2659250400746428090

Minecraft 1.20 doesn't seem to always place villagers in the safest of spots (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players spawn into this seed, they'll want to watch their step, as they're right on top of a mountain with a particularly dangerous fall behind them. However, once they traverse the mountain, they can stop by some nearby cherry groves for wood or visit some villagers at (X: 56, Z: 296).

Once players have their feet under them, they may want to stop by the approximate coordinates of (X: -810, Z: 230), where they can find a large lagoon that is complete with a village and a woodland mansion. If fans are fast, they may be able to salvage the village before the pillagers in the mansion get to it.

7) -631232650754339095

This Minecraft Bedrock seed should provide just about everything players need to start in Survival Mode (Image via Mojang)

If players are looking for a nice, balanced approach to a 1.20 world, this may be a great option for them. They'll spawn in a cherry grove biome, complete with a village in a valley nearby at (X: -216, Z: 200) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 24, Z: 56).

In addition, if fans journey beyond the confines of their home biome, they'll find many different ones, including plains, forests, savannahs, and jungles worth checking out. They should be quite helpful for players who want to get started in Survival Mode, with access to various in-game resources from the beginning.

8) -1367981316524969714

A massive island with winding rivers and multiple biomes awaits players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands in Minecraft come in plenty of shapes and sizes. While many fans aim to survive on incredibly small islands, others prefer creations like the one this Bedrock seed provides at spawn. The spawn island seen in this seed is huge, and has several different biomes and a network of twisting rivers throughout it.

Fortunately, players won't be alone in trying to navigate it. If they can make it to (X: 744, Z: 792), they'll find a cozy village to seek shelter and trade. Even better, they can find multiple trail ruins structures at the following coordinates if they feel like trying out the new archeology feature:

X: 104, Z: 760

X: 152, Z: 392

X: 760, Z: 264

9) 5096400208146136927

Five structures right near this seed's spawn should provide Minecraft players with loot opportunities (Image via Mojang)

If players love exploring generated structures and securing some nice loot along the way, this Bedrock Edition seed might satisfy them. A short walk from the spawn point at (X: 120, Z: 168), players will find a cluster of five separate structures.

This cluster includes a village, a woodland mansion, a jungle temple, and a ruined portal. The final structure, a set of trail ruins, is slightly farther away from the main cluster and is located at approximately (X: 136, Z: 360). Players should ensure they bring a brush if they're heading out to the ruins so they can take full advantage.

10) 5480987504042101543

This seed has a heart-shaped valley complete with a cherry grove biome at its center (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes Minecraft's terrain creates a world with landscapes that almost look like they were handmade, which is something this Bedrock Edition seed can certainly claim. Players spawn right outside of a snowy mountain range, but the valley is in the shape of a heart with a cherry grove biome inside.

If that wasn't enough, fans can also find a village on the edge of the mountain range at (X: 184, Z: 280) for a little assistance if they're playing in Survival Mode. Otherwise, this rare terrain formation should be perfect for builds that are made with a little extra affection.

