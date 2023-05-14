Minecraft 1.20, the Trails & Tales update, is the next wonder for the sandbox game that sparks your imagination. It brings more features for player expression, representation, and makes Minecraft more magical and diverse. That means builders and creative players will delight in the new features that enrich and diversify their worlds. Here are five of the most enchanting features for builders in Minecraft 1.20.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best features of 1.20 Updates for Minecraft Builders includes Bamboo Building Set, Cherry Blocks, and many more

Minecraft 1.20 introduces new ways to express yourself and represent your world in Minecraft. You can ride on camels with another player across the sandy terrain, place hanging signs on any block face to display your messages, store your enchanted books and quills in chiseled bookshelves, and craft new bamboo blocks and items with the bamboo wood set. These features aim to make Minecraft more creative and diverse. With Minecraft 1.20, you can create your own adventures and stories in various settings and styles.

5) Bamboo building set

Bamboo building blocks in new update of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo is a new type of wood that can be used for various building blocks in Minecraft 1.20. Bamboo can be crafted into slabs, stairs, fences, gates, doors, trapdoors, buttons, pressure plates, and signs. It also has two exclusive blocks: the bamboo mosaic and the bamboo raft.

The bamboo mosaic is a decorative block that has a unique pattern that resembles a bamboo mat. It can be used for flooring or walls. The bamboo raft is a functional block that can be used to travel on water. It is faster than a boat and can carry two passengers.

Bamboo building blocks have a light green color that can complement other wood types or contrast with darker blocks. They can also be used to create Asian-inspired builds or tropical-themed environments.

4) Chiseled bookshelf

The chiseled bookshelf is a new variant of the bookshelf block that can store books and quills. Unlike the regular bookshelf, which drops books when broken, the chiseled bookshelf keeps its contents intact. This makes it a great way to store and display written works or collectibles.

This item also has a different appearance than the regular one. It has a carved design on the front and back that resembles an open book. It also has a slot on the top where a book or quill can be placed for easy access.

It can be used to create libraries, study rooms, or secret passages. It can also be used to add some detail and variety to bookshelf walls.

3) Hanging signs

Hanging signs are a new type of sign that can be placed beneath or on the side of blocks. They can be crafted from any wood type and have the same functionality as regular signs. Text can be written on them and dyed with different colors.

These are useful for adding labels, directions, or messages to builds. They can also be used to create banners, flags, or ornaments. They can be hung from ceilings, walls, fences, or posts.

Hanging signs can add some depth and dimension to builds. They can also make signs more visible and readable from different angles.

2) Cherry blocks

Cherry blocks are a new type of wood that can be obtained from cherry blossom trees. These are found in cherry groves, a rare and beautiful biome with pink leaves and petal falling particles. Cherry blossom trees have distinct curved branches and large flat crowns that resemble fluffy pink clouds.

Cherry blocks can be crafted into planks, slabs, stairs, fences, gates, doors, trapdoors, buttons, pressure plates, signs, and hanging signs. They also have an exclusive block: the cherry log mosaic, which is a decorative block that has a cross-section of a cherry log on each side.

These have a light pink color that can add some charm and elegance to builds. They can also be used to create Japanese-inspired builds or spring-themed environments.

1) Archaeology features

Archaeology features are a new gameplay mechanic that lets players explore their world and uncover its history. Players can find suspicious sand and gravel blocks that hide ancient artifacts and relics. Players can use a brush to carefully dig them out without damaging them.

These are not only fun but also rewarding. Players can collect different types of artifacts and shards that have unique properties and uses. For example, one can find ceramic shards that can be used to create custom pots with different designs and colors.

This item can add some excitement and mystery to builds. Players can create their own museums, galleries, or treasure rooms to display their findings. Players can also use them to tell stories or create puzzles for their visitors.

Minecraft 1.20, the Trails & Tales update, is a wonderful update for builders and creative players. It brings more features for player expression, representation, and diversity. It also makes it more magical and varied. With bamboo building set, cherry blocks, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelf, and archaeology features, you can create amazing builds and stories in your Minecraft worlds. The update is coming in June 2023, so get ready to explore and enjoy the new features.

