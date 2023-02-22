Cherry wood in Minecraft 1.20 update: All you need to know

Minecraft update 1.20 may not have arrived yet, but players have been able to preview it thanks to Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. These betas have allowed players to tinker with new update 1.20 features before fully implementing them.

One such example is new cherry blossom trees, marking the latest wood block to make its way to the popular sandbox game. With a distinct pink coloration, these pretty trees present new ways to build and decorate thanks to the many blocks into which cherry wood can be crafted.

There's plenty to know about this new tree and wood type well before Minecraft 1.20 is even released, and it doesn't hurt to brush up on what is known so far.

Everything to know about Cherry blossom trees and wood before Minecraft 1.20's release

Various blocks created from cherry logs and cherry planks are being used to build a shelter (Image via Mojang)

Though cherry blossom trees and the wood from them are brand new to Minecraft, finding them isn't particularly easy. Cherry blossom trees only generate within the cherry grove biome, a reasonably rare biome that appears at the base of mountains similar to standard groves. Except for a few passive mobs like rabbits or bee nests, cherry groves are primarily occupied by the trees that make up their namesake.

Cherry blossom trees possess curved branches and are instantly recognizable by their pink leaf coloration in Minecraft. The logs of the tree trunks contain a dark exterior with a pale pink coloration on the inside. Like other wooden log types, cherry tree logs can be stripped using an axe, which will remove the bark texture from the log and show the pink inner coloration on the exterior.

In addition to unique-looking log blocks, cherry blossom trees in Minecraft also create a particle effect where pink leaf petals fall from the trees. Like any wood type, players can break cherry tree trunks, collect the logs, and use a Silk Touch-enchanted tool to collect the leaf blocks.

When a cherry blossom tree is broken and begins to decay, it will also drop a cherry blossom sapling, which can be planted and grown in dirt, coarse dirt, rooted dirt, moss, farmland, mud, muddy mangrove roots, grass, mycelium, and podzol.

By placing cherry logs in the crafting menu, Minecraft players can create cherry wooden planks. These pink plank blocks can be used as a building or decorative material and can also be used in any crafting recipe in which other wooden planks can be used. However, crafting wooden tools with cherry wooden planks will not change the appearance of tools, and they will retain their dark brown look.

Like their counterparts, cherry wood in Minecraft is flammable and can be used as a fuel resource within furnace blocks. Cherry wooden planks can also be used to repair wooden tools, weapons, and shields. At their core, cherry logs and wooden planks operate like wood blocks of other types, although they retain a different overall appearance.

Things may change as Mojang may make changes before update 1.20, but at the moment, these wooden blocks are very similar to their predecessors, minus the location they generate and how they look overall.

