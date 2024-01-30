The best Minecraft farms are always a matter of discussion among community members, and it's understandable to see why. A good farm can allow players to rack up a ton of experience points and items, and many of them are automated so that fans can carry on with their days while they collect their goods. As to the best farms out there, there's certainly some debate on the matter.

Despite the ongoing discussion by the Minecraft community, many players agree that some farms are among the best ideas in the game. Whether it involves killing mobs or simply crafting items, some farms are simply a cut above their counterparts when it comes to productivity and return on investment.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ten of the best farms for your Minecraft world

1) Iron Farm

Minecraft fans can always use more iron, so farming it is a great decision (Image via Mojang)

Iron is one of the most universally useful resources in Minecraft and is a major component in countless crafting recipes. While mining for raw iron ore can certainly be helpful, this isn't exactly a sustainable method the longer a player is in their world. Fortunately, thanks to the fact that iron golems can drop iron ingots on death, iron farms are incredibly productive when collecting iron.

Granted, killing iron golems can be a bit sad and inhumane, but the results speak for themselves. Minecraft is simply a video game, and more iron golems can always be spawned outside of the iron farm if players are a bit reticent about killing the shambling protectors.

2) Sculk XP Farm

Sculk blocks have created an incredible XP farming method in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When sculk blocks first made themselves available ahead of Minecraft's Wild Update, fans likely didn't expect them to become one of the best ways to farm XP in the game. However, that's what happened, thanks to sculk blocks' unique ability to store experience from nearby mobs and other entities (including players) that have been killed.

Though they're tricky to set up, sculk farms are incredibly productive when it comes to farming experience. By setting up a spawning and killing mechanic for mobs near sculk catalysts, players can continuously grow sculk blocks that can be broken for free experience points, giving them plenty of XP levels for enchanting and repairs.

3) Traditional Hostile Mob Farm/Mob Grinder

A conventional hostile mob farm still gets the job done in Minecraft (Image via Partibot/Reddit)

Arguably one of the most versatile when it comes to designs, traditional mob farms, also known as mob grinders, can still be a huge help to players throughout their progress in Survival Mode. Most utilize a layered tower-themed design philosophy, allowing hostile mobs to spawn on multiple floors before being moved into a kill zone where their items and experience can be deposited.

They may not be the most productive farms in the game today, but a classic mob grinder is still great. Not just for experience from zombies, creepers, and skeletons but also for the deposits of arrows, bows, and gunpowder that fans can collect.

4) Slime Farm

Slime farms in Minecraft can be pretty beneficial if players can find a slime chunk (Image via Kmond/YouTube)

If Minecraft players find a slime chunk, it's a shame to let it go to waste. By creating a slime farm, fans can infinitely spawn slimes and destroy them piece by piece, leading to solid yields of slimeballs. Since slimeballs are useful for creating sticky pistons, leads, magma cream, and slime blocks, it's hard to overlook the productivity and utility of a slime farm.

These farms are particularly beneficial for redstone engineers who regularly work with sticky pistons and slime blocks, and the latter blocks are handy for creating builds like flying machines. However, slime blocks are also incredibly beneficial for a wide array of other builds, whether they utilize redstone or not, and they can even save players from a deadly fall.

5) Fish Farm

Fish farms in Minecraft are a fantastic source of treasure items like enchanted books (Image via Taffy/YouTube)

Sure, many Minecraft players might make fish farms for fish, but that doesn't tend to be the true draw of these simple and effective farms. While having tons of tasty fish to cook is nice, fish farms can also produce treasure items while fishing, especially if players are using a fishing rod enchanted with the Luck of the Sea enchantment.

In addition to fish, fish farms can also help players get their hands on enchanted books, name tags, saddles, and nautilus shells, among other items. They're cheap, effective, and don't require much input on the player's behalf to work their magic.

6) Gold Farm

Gold farms can be incredibly lucrative for Minecraft players (Image via @Pixlriffs/X)

Whether built on top of the Nether roof or utilizing a portal-based design instead, gold farms can be incredibly productive for Minecraft fans. They're not too far removed from traditional mob farms in some respects, though they require quite a bit of setup and some uncommon resources in some circumstances. Still, the thousands of killed zombified piglins provide many gold items.

Players can rack up thousands of gold nuggets and ingots with a single gold farm and get golden gear drops they can smelt into their base materials. Although gold weapons, tools, and gear may not be the most durable, players can always use their gold ingots for piglin bartering or crafting other goodies like powered rails, golden apples, or netherite ingots.

7) Enderman Farm

Enderman farms are perfect in Minecraft for collecting XP and ender pearls (Image via Triloms/YouTube)

Once Minecraft fans have opened access to the End, they've also gained the opportunity to make a fantastic farm. Enderman farms can be built away from an end island, allowing endermen to spawn in a concentrated location. From there, they can be funneled into a central chute and fall until they're almost dead in a mechanic similar to a traditional mob grinder.

From there, players can simply walk up to the hobbled endermen and finish them off for heavy XP gains and a huge amount of ender pearl drops. Players can even incorporate different design philosophies, including a popular mechanic that utilizes endermites to trick the endermen into the chute. Regardless, an Enderman farm is a fantastic late-game build due to its unique item and XP drops.

8) Wither Trap

Wither farms can be crucial for collecting nether stars in Minecraft (Image via Silentwisperer/YouTube)

Although it isn't an automated farm in Minecraft, a good Wither trap is invaluable for collecting nether stars for crafting beacon blocks. By building around (usually underneath) the end return portal, players can create a space where they can use soul sand/soil and wither skeleton skulls to spawn the Wither, which will then clip into the portal and suffocate.

This manual farm design only works if players have the soul sand/soil and skulls to repeatedly defeat the Wither, but once they do, they can spare themselves a ton of annoyances from fighting the Wither and instead collect their nether stars.

9) Pillager Raid Farm

Pillager raid farms are excellent for Minecraft players who need experience and item drops (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Offering a ton of item drops, including gear, enchanted books, and brewing ingredients from witches, pillager raid farms are excellent mid-game farms if players are willing to use the resources to build them. The good news is that basic raid farms are cheap on resource stocks and fairly productive, though more elaborate designs can kill off more pillager spawns on average.

It's also important to note that these farms generate a fair amount of experience points. However, players build them more often for pillager weapon/gear drops and the bonus of brewing ingredients. Whatever the case, they're worth investing in through and through.

10) Lava Farm

Some Minecraft players can't ever get enough lava (Image via The Master Miner/YouTube)

Lava might be dangerous in Minecraft, but it is also one of the game's best fuel sources for smelting resources. Due to this, it isn't a bad idea to make a lava farm, and it doesn't take much to build aside from cauldrons, some pointed dripstone, some blocks to hold some lava in place, and, of course, a few lava buckets.

By slowly filtering through the pointed dripstone into the cauldrons underneath, players can fill multiple cauldrons with lava and have all the fuel they need for the foreseeable future.

