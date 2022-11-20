How to spawn and use Endermite in Minecraft?

Endermites are some of the most fascinating creatures in Minecraft. Due to their rarity, some players may not know too much about these mobs that only spawn if a player performs a certain action before despawning after a few minutes.

Endermites are usually hostile, but over the years, players have found a way to use these pesky little creatures to create one of the most useful farms in the game. However, they are extremely difficult to deal with.

Ways to spawn and use endermites in Minecraft

How to spawn the creature

Endermites only spawn when a player throws an ender pearl in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, endermites do not spawn naturally in a Minecraft world, and players will need to perform a certain action to make them appear. This can be done by simply throwing an ender pearl and teleporting to a new location. As the name of the creature suggests, endermites are related to enderman and ender pearls.

Hence, players will only be able to spawn this insect-like creature when they throw pearls. Unfortunately, they only have a 5% chance of spawning when a player uses the ender pearl, making them quite rare.

Another point to note is that these creatures will not spawn at the location where the pearl is thrown. Instead, they will appear at the player's last location before the teleport. Hence, players won't be able to find the insect at their new location.

Alternatively, players can also spawn the creature through a spawn egg from the creative inventory or through a summon command.

General behavior of the creature

An Enderman getting hostile towards endermite in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When endermites spawn in the last location of the player, they will randomly roam the world for about two minutes before despawning. The only way to prevent them from despawning is by placing a name tag on them.

If a player is too close, they will become hostile and attack them. They deal about one heart of damage in easy mode and one and a half hearts in hard mode.

Best way to use endermites

Enderman farm using an Endermite in a minecart (Image via MinecraftForum)

Even though most players will find that endermites don't serve many purposes as they only drop three XP points and no items, they are brilliant for a very important farm.

For some reason, an enderman that is present within 64 blocks of an endermite will instantly become a threat to the insect. This behavioral trait can be used to create an enderman farm in the End realm. Hence, endermites are most useful when they spawn in the End dimension.

When these tiny mobs spawn, players must apply a name tag for each of them to prevent them from despawning. Additionally, they need to be protected from all enderman while players create the farm. The endermite must be strategically trapped in a location where all enderman will run towards it but fall into a trap where players can simply kill them.

Though there are several other ways to create an enderman farm, gamers can use endermite to help with the process.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes