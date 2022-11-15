Top 5 smallest mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 is bustling with various kinds of mobs. These are A.I. entities that spawn in different parts of the game world. Each one has a unique relationship with the world in which they spawn. They also interact with players, most of whom are hostile since Minecraft 1.19 is a survival game.

Mobs come in different sizes and shapes. Some, like the Ender Dragon, Ravager, and Wither, are massive, while others are pretty small. These tiny mobs have smaller hitboxes and can be hard to hit. Though most baby mobs are smaller than their adult counterparts, several are considered the smallest in the game.

Note: This article mainly lists mobs according to their physical size and the hitbox.

Minecraft's tiniest mobs have their unique uses

5) Endermite (0.4 block hitbox)

Endermite rarely spawn from a thrown ender pearl in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Endermite is a unique creature that spawns (rarely) in a world from a thrown ender pearl. They are extremely small, with only 0.4 blocks worth of hitbox. Hence, they are tough to kill.

However, players must not kill them if they spawn in the End realm, as it can be helpful to build an Enderman farm. Since Enderman are hostile towards Endermite, a farm can be created based on this behavior.

4) Tadpole (0.4 block hitbox)

Tadpoles are brand new small mob in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Tadpoles are new mobs released in June 2022 as part of The Wild Update. Though they are baby frogs, they have a completely different appearance and NBT value in the game. These baby mobs are extremely small, with only 0.4 blocks of hitbox. Depending on the biome's temperature, they can also be carried in a water bucket and grown into different-colored frogs.

Frogs breed with slimeballs and lay frogspawn eggs in the water, which eventually hatch and spawn tadpoles.

3) Pufferfish (0.35 block hitbox)

Non-inflated pufferfish are pretty small in size (Image via Mojang)

Pufferfish is a passive but defensive mob in Minecraft 1.19 that commonly spawns in warm oceans. As soon as a player approaches them, they inflate and inflict mild poison on intruders. However, when they are not inflated, they are tiny, with only 0.35 blocks of hitbox.

Once killed, they drop themselves as an item. Players can use them in brewing water-breathing potions, which are extremely useful in the game.

2) Baby rabbit (0.25 block hitbox)

Baby rabbits are quite small in the game as well (Image via Minecraft Forums)

Rabbits can be bred to create more. These shy passive mobs can multiply after being fed carrots. Since the adult variants are already small, their baby versions are even tinier. Baby rabbits in Minecraft 1.19 only have 0.25 blocks of hitbox.

When rabbits are killed, they drop hide, meat, and their feet. All three of these items can be used in different ways.

1) Baby turtle (0.095 block hitbox)

Baby turtles are the smallest entity in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Baby turtles are by far the smallest creatures in the game. They are so small that it can be hard to look at them with standard FOV. With 0.095 blocks of hitbox, players have to aim accurately to target them. However, these cute passive mobs are never harmed since they are rare and seldom spawn.

Players must first find turtles and breed them. They will lay eggs which need to be protected at all times. Baby turtles are so tiny that any block like mud or soul sand that sinks will suffocate them.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes