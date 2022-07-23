How to get tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19 update

Tadpoles are a brand new mob in the Minecraft 1.19 update. They are essentially baby versions of frogs that are also new with this update. These baby mobs are quite special since they look completely different from their adult versions. They will be part of the new Mangrove Swamps biome; however, they will not spawn naturally in the world.

With The Wild Update, Mojang tried to revisit the 'adventure' aspect of the game as players can either explore the new Swamps or head down to the spooky Deep Dark Biome. Loads of other features like new commands, items, blocks, and more have been added to the game with the 1.19 update.

Step-by-step guide to get tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Finding new Frog mobs in the world

An orange frog in a regular Swamp biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As players might already be aware, Tadpoles are baby versions of frogs and do not spawn naturally in the world; hence, players need to find frogs first. Frogs can only spawn in the new Mangrove Swamp or regular Swamp Biomes. However, players might not find them easily if their world is already existing and explored. All the new features that have come with the update will only generate in the new chunks. Hence, if the world is properly explored, players will have a hard time finding frogs.

Once they find them, they will either be white or orange in color, depending on the biome they spawn in. White frogs spawn in the Mangrove Swamp biome, whereas orange frogs spawn in regular Swamps, and both can be used to spawn Tadpoles.

2) Breeding frogs with slimeballs

Breeding two orange frogs with slimeballs (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After finding two frogs, players can breed them by feeding them slimeballs. These mobs are attracted to players holding slimeballs. Once in 'love mode,' both frogs will mate, and one of them will go near a water block to lay frogspawn eggs. These will float on top of the water block and will be quite fragile, similar to turtle eggs.

These eggs will eventually hatch and spawn anywhere between two to five tadpoles. The eggs will take approximately 10 minutes to hatch, and players cannot speed up the process in any way.

3) Growing Tadpoles and storing them

Green frogs can only be spawned when tadpoles are grown in a cold biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After frogspawns hatch, several tadpoles will spawn in the water and swim randomly. They are completely aquatic mobs that will eventually grow into frogs, and their growth can be accelerated by feeding them slimeballs. Additionally, players must protect these mobs since they can be easily killed by an Axolotl.

They can also be stored in a water bucket where they remain as Tadpoles. Storing them in a bucket even unlocks an advancement that was added with the update. Players can also spawn rare green frogs by growing Tadpoles in a cold biome.

