Where to find all three types of Frogs in Minecraft 1.19?

Frogs are one of the new mobs that has been added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. The update was recently dropped on June 7, 2022, and players from all around the globe are eagerly downloading it to explore all the new features. This new mob is one of the main additions to the game and is loved by players already.

Minecraft @Minecraft

redsto.ne/secrets-frogs A firefly-less diet, a slime connoisseur, and unspeakable uses for magma cubes! Discover what other classified information this tight-lipped amphibian has been keeping from you in the latest episode of Secrets of Minecraft: A firefly-less diet, a slime connoisseur, and unspeakable uses for magma cubes! Discover what other classified information this tight-lipped amphibian has been keeping from you in the latest episode of Secrets of Minecraft:📺 redsto.ne/secrets-frogs https://t.co/keB5gxgv4i

Frogs were initially announced in 2021 at the live event, along with loads of other new features for The Wild Update. At the live event, Mojang explained how there will be three different variants of the mob, depending on which biome they grow in. Once players download and enter Minecraft 1.19, they will have to explore and do certain things to find all three of them in the game.

How to find all three types of frogs in Minecraft 1.19

Orange variants

Orange variant spawning in Swamp Biome (Image via Mojang)

One of the variants of these mobs is orange in color. These will be found in normal Swamp biomes. Since this particular biome has temperate weather, the mobs will be orange in color. Though they are quite common, players might have some difficulty finding them in already loaded chunks since Mojang aims to load new features more often in unloaded chunks. Despite that, the orange variant is the most common simply because Swamp biomes are quite easy to locate in the game.

White variants

White variant spawning in new Mangrove Swamp Biome (Image via Mojang)

Players who want to find the white variant of the mob will have to search for the new Mangrove Swamp Biome. This is a brand new biome that was released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It will be densely populated with new Mangrove trees and will have loads of mud blocks. This is where the white variants will spawn in the game due to the warm weather of the biome. These biomes will be hard to find in existing worlds since they will only generate in new chunks and near jungle or desert biomes.

Green variants

Green variants can only spawn when Tadpoles are grown in a cold biome (Image via Mojang)

This might come as a surprise to players, but the green variant is the rarest in Minecraft 1.19, simply because they do not spawn naturally in the world. Players will have to use a trick to breed their babies in a cold biome to spawn these rare variants in the game. When two frogs breed, they lay eggs that hatch into another new baby mob called Tadpoles. These Tadopoles take a few minutes to grow into frogs.

Hence, if players want to grow green variants, they will have to get slimeballs to breed two frogs of any color. When their eggs hatch into Tadpoles, these small baby mobs can be picked up in a bucket. Players must then travel to a cold biome and carefully place them where they can grow without any harm. Once they fully grow into a frog, players will get the rare green variant in Minecraft 1.19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far