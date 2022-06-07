How to download Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has finally been released for all platforms globally. The official Twitter handle of the game posted the trailer and announced the release of the update. Now, players from all around the world will be able to explore the new features simply by downloading and installing the update.

Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path!



redsto.ne/the-wild-update #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft🐸 redsto.ne/the-wild-update https://t.co/q5GDeMXW4K

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update packs loads of exciting additions and changes that players had been waiting for. Four new mobs have been added: Warden, frogs, tadpoles, and Allay, along with two new biomes: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp.

These biomes will generate a new array of sculk, mud, and mangrove blocks. Other than that, several new items, advancements, enchantments, status effects, and more have been released with the update.

A guide for downloading Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Android devices

On May 26th, Mojang officially announced the release date of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update through Twitter and also published an official article on their website.

In the article, it was clearly mentioned that the update will be available on all the platforms on June 7. This tells us that the update is now available for both Bedrock and Java Editions and for all supported devices.

Players can easily download the latest update of the sandbox game by updating the already installed game, either via a dedicated store application or via the official game launcher for Java Edition.

Players can find precise steps to do so for dedicated platforms below:

PlayStation

On PlayStation, if the user has set the update to automatic, the console will automatically download Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update when it is connected to an internet connection.

However, if players are unable to find the new features and the update, they can simply go to the game's and click "Check for updates." The console will then search for the latest update and start downloading it.

Xbox

If players are running the sandbox game on Xbox, updating the game is quite simple. Players can go to "My Apps & Games," select Minecraft, and press the "More Options" button.

Then, from the list of options, they can select "Manage game & add-ons" and then "Updates." The new Minecraft 1.19 update should be available there.

Android/iOS

Players can open up the App Store or Google Play on their iOS or Android devices and search for "Minecraft." If players already own the game, they should automatically be prompted to update it to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

PC (Bedrock Edition)

If the Microsoft Store is set to automatically update applications, the Bedrock Edition on PC will already be updated. If not, players can head to the Store app and head to "Library" where they will be able to get the desired update.

Once the store searches for all the updates, players will see the game download the latest Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update as well.

PC (Java Edition)

Minecraft @Minecraft



The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:



redsto.ne/wild-tales Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now: Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:📖 redsto.ne/wild-tales https://t.co/6L9kOubnYb

Players can simply open the official game launcher and select "Latest release" from the drop-down menu.

From there, they will be able to see the updated version number "1.19," indicating that Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has become available. Finally, players can hit "Play" and the launcher will download all the necessary files.

