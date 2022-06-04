Minecraft 1.19 update expected release time on the release date

The Minecraft 1.19 update is only a few days away from being released. Players from all over the world are waiting to explore and play with all the new features it's about to bring. Since the success of the huge Caves and Cliffs update in 2021, Mojang has been working hard for The Wild Update. Even after announcing the release date, a few enthusiastic players may want to know the exact time of its release.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will feature four new mobs: Warden, Frog, Tadpole and Allay. Along with this, Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp are the two new biomes where most of these new mobs will reside. Additionally, there are loads of new blocks and items that will be part of these two new biomes. Some new enchantments, status effects, and advancements will also be added to the game.

Expected release time on the release date of Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 update release date

For several months, Mojang has been working hard on the update and was even releasing loads of snapshots each week while testing all the new features that would soon be released. As they enter the pre-release phase, it is clear that most of the feature developments have been completed and that the main update will be arriving soon.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:



Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!

On May 26, the official Twitter handle of the game announced the official release date for the Minecraft 1.19 update, June 7. Obviously, this took the community by storm as players finally had a date to look forward to. Mojang has now completed the pre-release phase and is testing several versions as release candidates.

Even if players know the release date, many will be eager to know the exact time when the update will be dropping into the game launcher.

Expected release time for the update on June 7

Although there is no official statement from Mojang as to when the update will drop on June 7, we can only speculate and guess the timing by observing the release times of previous updates. Mojang is fairly consistent with the release time for their updates, meaning that the update's release time could possibly be predicted.

For example, in 2021, Mojang released the second part of Caves and Cliffs Update on November 30. Players eagerly waited for the update that dropped at 04.00 pm GMT. This was the exact time when the official Twitter handle of Minecraft announced the release and it was immediately available to every player worldwide through the game launcher.

Minecraft @Minecraft



It's here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!

If we look solely at this, then the new Minecraft 1.19 update can be expected anywhere around 04.00 pm GMT. However, we cannot say for sure as there is no official release time announcement from Mojang yet. Players will simply have to wait and keep an eye out for any official announcements on the release date.

