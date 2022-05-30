Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update Bedrock Edition release date, time, additions, and more

The new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is round the corner. Players from all around the globe have been eagerly waiting for it ever since Mojang started releasing beta previews. The update will pack new mobs, biomes, structures, effects, enchantments, and much more.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was first announced at the Minecraft Live event back in October 2021. Mojang confirmed that the update would be released sometime in 2022. Since then, the update has grown quite a lot, with features getting refined and new items being added throughout the beta phase.

Mojang recently announced the release date of the update, hinting that it is nearly ready.

Release date, time, additions, and more for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update Bedrock Edition

Release date for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update Bedrock Edition

For the past few months, Mojang has been releasing several beta versions of the update in Bedrock Edition Preview to test all the new features. However, the latest beta preview was released on May 25, which was followed by a surprise announcement from Mojang about the release date. The official announcement was made through Minecraft's official Twitter handle.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:



redsto.ne/wild Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now: Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:🐸 redsto.ne/wild https://t.co/6uXHAcKalP

This confirms that the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be released on June 7, 2022. Fortunately, this release date applies to both Java and Bedrock Editions. Mojang usually strives to release updates for both editions on the same date. In an official release date article published on the Minecraft website, Mojang confirmed that the update would be released on all platforms at once.

The official statement by Mojang on the update being released on all platforms on the same day (Image via Sportskeeda)

Time of release for the update

Although Mojang never announced the exact time of release of the update, by observing the release times of previous updates, an approximate time window can be predicted.

Since Mojang dropped the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update at 4 pm GMT on November 30, players can expect the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update to drop somewhere around this time.

Players should note that this has not been officially confirmed. They will have to simply wait and keep their eyes peeled for it on June 7 or for another announcement.

New additions in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

New features (Image via Minecraft)

The update will bring loads of new features for players to explore and interact with. Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay are four new mobs that will be added. Along with this, The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp Biomes are also releasing with the update.

These biomes will have their own set of brand-new blocks like mud, mangrove wood, and sculk. New items like echo shards, recovery compass, disc fragments, disc 5, boats with chests, and much more can also be found in the upcoming update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far