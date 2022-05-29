How to effectively survive in the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Deep Dark Biome in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be one of the scariest biomes ever added to the popular sandbox title. Since its initial announcement back at the 2020 Live event, players have been thrilled to explore the dangerous place and encounter the terrifying Warden that dwells in it.

Although Mojang has made the beast a lot stronger, there are a handful of ways by which players can effectively traverse through the biome.

Previously, The Deep Dark Biome and the Warden were supposed to be released in the Caves and Cliffs Update. However, Mojang pushed them back because they wanted to expand on the features.

Later, at the 2021 Live event, they reintroduced these features along with a new structure called Ancient City that will generate in the biome. Mojang observed the weaknesses of the Warden and made it stronger with the release of each Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update snapshot. Here's how to cope with the new additions.

Ways to effectively survive in the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Use Carpets and Wool

The Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is filled with various types of sculk blocks, out of which some of them can detect sound vibrations. Blocks like the sculk sensors are the most dangerous because they can activate with any sound vibration and consequently activate the sculk shrieker block that summons the Warden.

Sculk sensors can activate from the slightest of sounds (Image via Mojang)

However, these blocks don't detect sounds from Carpets and Wool blocks at all. Whatever sound these blocks make will not create a significant sound vibration that can activate the sculk sensor.

If players place them, walk, run or even jump on them, they will not trigger sculk blocks. Hence, using them in the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be game-changing.

Create a network of passage all around the biome to safely and easily traverse through it (Image via Mojang)

Players can bring stacks of these blocks down to the biome and create a network of safe passages on which they can run and jump. They can even block sculk sensors by placing wool blocks all around them and blocking their sound signals from going to sculk shriekers.

Even if players accidentally summon the Warden, they can easily escape the area without alerting the beast by using these passages made from carpet or wool blocks. Apart from bringing strong armor and weapons, this is the most effective way to survive in this spooky biome.

Plan an easy escape route

Players should create a safe and easy escape route to run away if the Warden spawns (Image via Mojang)

In the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players might stumble upon the new biome and feel like diving headfirst into exploration. However, they must plan their expedition thoroughly if they wish to survive.

If the players make even the slightest of sounds, the shrieker will summon the Warden, and running away from the beast will be quite difficult simply because of its sheer strength. The Warden can run fast and shoot a sonic boom that penetrates everything.

Hence, before entering the biome, players must build the fastest and safest escape route for the worst-case scenario.

