Sculk Shrieker 'can_summon' block tag in Minecraft 1.19 update explained

The Sculk Shrieker is one of the most terrifying blocks that will be added as part of the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is part of the new Deep Dark biome that is arriving with The Wild Update, along with the most dangerous mob of all time, The Warden. One of the main reasons as to why this block is so feared is because the Warden can only be summoned by this block.

Once the player makes any kind of noise, it triggers the sculk sensors that activate this block. The block lets out a loud and ghostly shriek, which eventually summons the terrifying beast. However, in the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Mojang pointed out how this block won't be able to summon the beast in certain scenarios. Mojang also mentioned its block tag called 'can_summon' and how this could change.

What is the 'can_summon' block tag of Sculk Shrieker in Minecraft 1.19 update

Naturally generated blocks can summon the Warden (Image via Minecraft)

When players play in the Java Edition, they can open a debug screen where they can look at all the details of the biome, the block, the coordinates, etc. Here, players can also look at different block states and block tags of any block they look at. If the crosshair is on a block, the game will identify the block and show players all the details about it.

Hence, if players point the crosshair towards the sculk shrieker, the debug screen will show a block tag called 'can_summon' followed by true or false. This essentially tells players whether the new block can summon the Warden with its shriek or not.

Which block can summon the Warden and which can't?

When players venture deep underground to find the new biome and new types of sculk blocks, they will need to be careful and not make any sound. The Deep Dark biome will be filled with loads of sculk sensors and sculk shrieker blocks that will be able to summon the Warden. Any naturally generated sculk block will have the 'can_summon' tag set to 'true'.

Artificially placed or generated blocks won't be able to summon the beast (Image via Minecraft)

However, if players break this block with a silk touch enchanted tool and place it somewhere else, that particular shrieker loses its capabilities to summon the powerful mob. Similarly, if players use the sculk catalyst to spread the sculk blocks, the shrieker generated from the spread will also not be able to summon the Warden. In both of these cases, if the player points to an artificially placed or generated shrieker, the 'can_summon' tag will be set to false.

Hence, if players want to use these shrieker blocks for decoration or use sculk catalyst without worrying about the Warden, they can easily do so.

