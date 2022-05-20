Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update pre-release means official update is close

Mojang recently released the first pre-release of The Wild Update for Minecraft 1.19. This is a huge step for the game developers as they have now shifted their update from the snapshot stage to the pre-release phase. This tells us that the highly anticipated update is round the corner.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will include several mobs like the Warden, Frog, Tadpole and Allay. Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp are the two biomes that will come with the update, along with several new items, blocks, enchantments, status effects, commands and more.

Since most of the major features have already been added to the game, Mojang has decided to go into the pre-release phase.

How does Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update pre-release confirm that the update is close to release?

How the Mojang update pipeline works

The popular sandbox game has received loads of updates over the years, and Mojang has now come up with a set pattern for how to release these updates without any flaws and still keep their playerbase engaged. As they frequently release beta versions, it helps them eliminate any bugs and receive feedback from the player community.

Mojang first announced the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update back in October 2021 at the Minecraft Live event. A few months into 2022, they released their first 1.19 experimental snapshots to test whether their biggest feature, the Deep Dark biome, works well in the game. Once this was tested, they started releasing the official snapshots of the update.

List of all the snapshots for the update in the game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

A total of nine snapshots were released for the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. In these snapshots, Mojang added most of the major features of the update and tested them for any major bugs or flaws. Once all the major bugs and features were in place, they recently shifted to the pre-release phase.

The pre-release phase can go on for another month before entering the final release candidate stage, where Mojang tests and chooses which release candidate version is fit to be the final official update.

Since Mojang has shifted from the snapshot stage to the pre-release phase for the update, we can assume that the update is quite close and can be released in a month or two.

Edited by Saman