Mojang is constantly releasing several Minecraft 1.19 snapshots after March 2022 for millions of players to explore and test. These snapshots are for an upcoming update called 'The Wild Update', which is expected to be released sometime in 2022. After the successful release of the highly anticipated Caves and Cliffs update, the game developers are now fully focussed on the next one.

The Wild Update will feature two new biomes to explore, several new mobs and loads of new items that players can use. All of this was announced back in the 2021 Live event, however, they recently started releasing all the Minecraft 1.19 snapshots where they added little additions and changes to see if it works well or not within the game. Each week, Mojang releases a new snapshot for players to download and try, and even if they have missed any previous snapshots, there is still a way to download them.

Total number of Minecraft 1.19 snapshots released so far and how to download them

Total number of Minecraft 1.19 snapshots released

In Java Edition, Mojang first released their experimental snapshot in February 2022, which featured the Deep Dark Biome, Ancient Cities, and the Warden mob. This was essentially the first look at the new features coming to the update in Java Edition.

Ancient Cities were added in the experimental snapshot (Image via Mojang)

A month later, Mojang released the first official Minecraft 1.19 snapshot 22w11a. Since then, they have been releasing such snapshots every week, adding and changing loads of features that will be added to the game with the final update. Till now, they have released a total of 5 official snapshots, along with one experimental Deep Dark snapshot. Currently, the latest version is Minecraft snapshot 22w15a.

How to download all the snapshots

All the Minecraft 1.19 snapshots can be easily downloaded directly from the official game launcher that players get once they buy the game through their accounts.

Select any version from the drop-down menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

To install the latest snapshot, players can open the launcher and open the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the 'Play' button. They can then select the 'Latest snapshot' option where the latest version number will be written. Players can simply hit play and the launcher will download all the necessary files to run the snapshot game.

Installations page (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players want to try an older snapshot version that was released, they can simply head to the game launcher and select 'Installations' in the top-left corner. Here, they can select the 'new installation' and open the drop-down menu called 'version'.

Version list to choose from (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here, they will be able to see all the official snapshots and releases of the game, including previous ones. They can select any snapshot they want, name the installation, and hit 'Create' in the bottom-right corner. Finally, they can select the older snapshot on the main menu and play the game.

Edited by Atul S