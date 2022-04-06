Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock update Beta Patch Notes: Mangrove Swamp biomes, Mud blocks, and more revealed

The latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta has been released. This is an exciting update as it's tagged as 1.19 instead of 1.18. The 1.19 update is loosely scheduled for 2022, though that could be in December. Each update gets gamers closer to the highly anticipated release that features the Warden, frogs, Deep Dark, and more.

With the latest update officially available, players can update their beta and try out the new changes. Here's what they can expect to see.

Minecraft 1.19.0.20 Beta update patch notes

This week's update introduced the highly anticipated Mangrove Swamp biome. While the Minecraft 1.17 and 1.18 update introduced new biomes, they were pretty small, and the Mangrove Swamp will be one of the biggest new biomes since the 1.16 update.

Here are a few changes that have been introduced:

The Wild Update features no longer fall under the experimental features section.

New Wild Update splash screen texts have been introduced.

Loading screen tips for the Wild Update have been added.

For the Mangrove Swamp biome, here's what was officially introduced:

The full Mangrove Swamp biome was added.

Mangrove trees now spawn in the biome.

Mangrove propagule base functionality was introduced.

Both Mangrove roots and Muddy Mangrove roots were added.

All Mangrove Wood blocks have been added.

The following other features were also added to Minecraft:

Mud was introduced.

Mud walking and/or sinking has been added.

Mud brick blocks and variants have been added.

The Allay (Image via Mojang)

Allay also received a few changes:

Allay can be leashed and named if it has an item in its hand.

Allays now have initial sounds.

Allay will move slower if not following an owner.

Frogs were also updated to no longer croak when eating. The following bug fixes and other issues were addressed:

Wardens could temporarily miss vibrations. That has been fixed.

Parrots now imitate the Warden.

The Warden's angry listening sound was fixed.

Sculk Sensors now detect a wide range of vibrations.

Texture bug with the Warden's appearance has been fixed.

For more information and the complete list of added features, visit the official Mojang site.

