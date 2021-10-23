List of new blocks announced for Minecraft: The Wild Update

The most highly-anticipated event of the year, Minecraft Live 2021, brought forth an assortment of important Minecraft news. Players were introduced to many upcoming changes in the game, such as the newly-announced Minecraft: The Wild Update.

As of Minecraft Live 2021’s announcements, this update is expected to introduce several new features into the game. Among these features are new Minecraft mobs, biomes, and blocks.

Here’s a list of all of the new blocks announced for Minecraft: The Wild Update.

Minecraft: The Wild Update - List of all new blocks

Mangrove log

These logs are generated as part of mangrove trees. Players can use them to craft mangrove planks.

Mangrove leaves

Mangrove leaves are generated as part of mangrove trees. They're a decorative block.

Mangrove planks

A cartoon of a mangrove biome in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Mangrove planks are crafted using mangrove logs. They function like other planks, and can craft items like slabs, buttons, and boats.

Mangrove propagule

Mangrove propagules generate underneath mangrove leaves. Players can plant them both on land and in water, where they will have the chance to grow into a mangrove tree.

A fruit form of mangrove propagule has also been announced, though it hasn't been officially named.

Mangrove roots

Mangrove roots are decorative blocks that players can find near mangrove trees. There will be a waterlogged and a non-waterlogged version of mangrove roots.

This block's official name hasn't been announced.

Mud

A mud block in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Mud makes clay a renewable resource. Players can place it on top of dripstone to form clay. Mud can be found in mangrove swamps, and can be made by using a water bottle on a dirt block.

Mud bricks

Mud bricks are decorative. Players can craft it using mud, sand, and wheat.

Sculk

Sculk blocks will be part of the broader Deep Dark biome, which Minecraft players will find in caves. Sculk grows underneath a mob's corpse around a sculk catalyst. It has an animated texture and will only drop experience when broken without Silk Touch.

Sculk may be used in redstone.

Sculk catalyst

This block generates in the Deep Dark and is made out of sculk and a bone-like material. Sculk catalysts spread sculk blocks whenever a mob dies nearby. The amount of sculk spread will depend on the amount of experience that the mob was meant to drop.

Sculk catalysts emit light and are able to bloom when activated. It drops experience when broken without Silk Touch, and it may be used in redstone.

Sculk shrieker

Sculk shriekers generate in the deep dark. There are two soul-shaped patterns in the center of the block, which can be activated by sculk sensors. Activation causes it to shriek, which alerts wardens to the player's presence. Sculk shriekers can also spawn wardens if activated too many times.

Sculk vein

Sculk veins generate atop blocks in the Deep Dark. They have an animated texture, are partially transparent, and can be placed in all directions. Sculk veins drop nothing without Silk Touch and may be used in redstone in the future.

Frame block

Frame block's name is unofficial (Image via Minecraft)

Frame blocks compose large frames at the center of Deep Dark City structures. They appear to be made out of deepslate and are said to have an unknown but interesting purpose.

The block's official name hasn't been announced.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi