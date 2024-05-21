15 best Minecraft 1.21 seeds

Looking for best Minecraft 1.21 seeds? With Minecraft Tricky Trials official release on June 13, 2024, players will have access to an array of new features, including the massive Trial Chambers, a powerful mace weapon, new enchantments, mobs, and blocks. This update promises to bring fresh challenges and opportunities for exploration and creativity.

If you're eager to explore the best Minecraft 1.21 seeds to uncover all the new features, you're in the right place. With the right seeds, players can quickly locate the massive Trial Chambers, encounter the new breeze and bogged mobs, and gather resources to craft the powerful mace weapon. These seeds will guide you to the perfect spots for finding all the new content in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Minecraft 1.21 seeds - Best worlds for Tricky Trials update

Seed Name Seed Number Trial Valley 2786386421968123439 Cherry trial chambers 4079061845456486443 Armored Paws and Trial Chambers -7211379020122738973 Witches, pillagers, and trials 9137002542963915989 Frozen chambers -463876707653922988 Forest Mountains 1200094562576975919 Swamp Trials -2284362418325926051 Savanna Civilization -662835649278923167 Easy Swamp Villagers -41476633031793934 Depths of the Desert Lake 8549297683837371269 Trials of the Swamp -5208764720787814823 One Chaotic Village (Bedrock) 7086852002534687777 A Taiga of Treasure (Bedrock) 2372219906418965532 In the Shade of the Cherry Grove (Bedrock) -9136317501900183010 Massive Mushroom Island (Bedrock) 4241307255164905481

Trending

1) Trial valley (Seed: 2786386421968123439)

The seed's village ravine spawn (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Trial Chamber: 71, 57

71, 57 Trial Chamber: -217, -393

-217, -393 Trial Chamber: -361, 55

-361, 55 Trial Chamber: -247, 633

-247, 633 Village: 64, -192

64, -192 Woodland Mansion: -952, 328

-952, 328 Mushroom Island: -1315, -444

This seed spawns you in a small valley between mountains and cherry groves. There is a village a short distance to the north that you can both loot and eventually turn into a villager trading hall. There are four different trial chambers, all located close to spawn, alongside a woodland mansion and a rare mushroom biome to the west, making the seed even better.

2) Cherry trial chambers (Seed: 4079061845456486443)

A trial chamber found near spawn on this amazing Tricky Trials seed (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: 832, 320

832, 320 Village: 96, 16

96, 16 Trial Chamber: 551, 73

551, 73 Trial Chamber: 119, 777

119, 777 Trial Chamber: -425, 695

-425, 695 Pillager Outpost: -320, 1072

-320, 1072 Small Mushroom Island: -2363, -1029

This seed spawns you in a plains biome next to several different gorgeous cherry groves. There is a village right next to spawn for amazing early-game loot, with a second a short distance to the east. There are pillager outposts to the north and south, and a smattering of trial chambers underneath spawn for players looking for Minecraft's most intense combat experience.

3) Armored Paws and Trial Chambers (Seed: -7211379020122738973)

The village closest to spawn is also in a rare flower forest (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Trial Chamber/Ancient City: -329, -1385

-329, -1385 Mushroom Island: 1210, 799

1210, 799 Ocean Monument: 248, -216

248, -216 Village: 192, 224

192, 224 Village: -416, -544

-416, -544 Trial Chamber: 55, 551

This seed spawns you in a great spot to take advantage of not only the features added in Tricky Trials but also the new features from the Armored Paws update. There's a badlands a short distance north of spawn, along with a savanna, where you can find armadillos to make wolf armor. This wolf armor could then be used to take companions into the trial chambers near spawn.

4) Witches, pillagers, and trials (Seed: 9137002542963915989)

The flooded trial chamber found under spawn (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Flooded Trial Chamber: -217, 199

-217, 199 Village: -320, -160

-320, -160 Witch Hut: -136, 600

-136, 600 Pillager Outpost: -704, 240

-704, 240 Basement Igloo: -696, 888

-696, 888 Trial Chamber: -359, -1097

-359, -1097 Trial Chamber: -935, 137

This Tricky Trials Minecraft seed places you on the coast of a cold ocean. To the south is a large swamp with multiple witch huts in it. There's a mixture of cold biomes to the southwest, filled with pillager outposts, villages, and even a basement igloo, useful for getting discounted villager trades. This seed also has several trial chambers near spawn, including one almost directly under your feet.

5) Frozen chambers (Seed: -463876707653922988)

The ice spikes biome and basement igloo found north of spawn (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Basement Igloo: 200, -152

200, -152 Basement Igloo: -408, -456

-408, -456 Trial Chamber: 87, 7

87, 7 Trial Chamber: 217, -553

217, -553 Village: -512, -144

-512, -144 Village: -688, -448

This frozen seed spawns you in a frozen plains just south of an ice spikes biome. There's also a trial chamber directly underneath the spawn. There are two villages to the west, along with a basement igloo. There's a second basement igloo to the north of spawn, on the edge of the ice spikes biome.

6) Forest Mountains (Seed: 1200094562576975919)

A village found near the seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village with Trial Chamber: 336, 96

336, 96 Village with Trial Chamber and Ancient City: 624, 16

624, 16 Witch Hut: -1512, 360

-1512, 360 Village: 288, 896

288, 896 Village with Trial Chamber: 400, -880

400, -880 Desert Temple: 1096, 280

This amazing Minecraft seed places you in a forest biome. To the south is a small ocean, surrounded by savannas and mountains. These mountains are home to two villages, as well as multiple trial chambers and an ancient city. There are more villages and mountains to the north as well.

To the west, you will find a large swamp with six witch huts, perfect for setting up Minecraft witch farms. This swamp also contains a village in a small taiga, which is ideal for quickly setting up a swamp village for access to the mending enchantment.

7) Swamp villages with trial chambers (Seed: -2284362418325926051)

A desert temple and village found above a trial chamber on this seed (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Jungle Temple: 232, 216

232, 216 Trial Chamber: 137, 201

137, 201 Swamp Village: -176, 336

-176, 336 Swamp Village with Trial Chamber: -368, 800

-368, 800 Pillager Outpost: -1280, -304

-1280, -304 Desert Temple with Village and Trial Chamber: 648, -792

This Tricky Trials seed spawns you on the edge of a mixture of jungle, bamboo jungle, savanna, and swamp. To the south, you can find multiple villages on the edge of swamps, useful for getting exclusive swamp trades when using the experimental Minecraft villager trading changes. There is a jungle temple right next to spawn, with a desert temple across a small ocean to the north.

8) Savanna Civilization (Seed: -662835649278923167)

This Minecraft seed offers multiple villages and outposts within walking distance (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: 80, 64

80, 64 Village: 80, -368

80, -368 Village: -240, -160

-240, -160 Village: -240, 272

-240, 272 Pillager Outpost: 160, -192

160, -192 Ruined Portal: 120, 24

120, 24 Trial Chamber: 183, 23

183, 23 Trial Chamber: 105, -377

105, -377 Trial Chamber: -505, -471

You’ll spawn in this Minecraft 1.21 seed in an expansive savanna biome complete with multiple villages to visit as well as a pillager outpost to conquer (or convert into a pillager farm). Most of the trial chambers near the spawn point can be found almost directly beneath the villages, so seeking out a cartographer villager for a trial chamber explorer map likely won’t be necessary until you move further away from the immediate spawn area.

9) Easy Swamp Villagers (Seed: -41476633031793934)

This seed provides rapid accessibility to create swamp villagers in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Witch Hut: 40, 56

40, 56 Village: 208, -192

208, -192 Trial Chamber: 201, -297

201, -297 Trial Chamber: 71, 249

71, 249 Ruined Portal: 392, -360

392, -360 Ocean Monument: 232, 232

232, 232 Shipwreck: 184, 280

Swamp villagers are the sole villager type that doesn’t ordinarily spawn during Minecraft world generation, but you can make plenty of swamp villagers thanks to the village close to this seed’s spawn point. The village they reside in is incredibly close to a swamp, so expanding the village or relocating the villagers to breed them in the swamp should be a fairly easy proposition. This seed should be particularly helpful for those who are using the experimental villager trade rebalance.

10) Depths of the Desert Lake (Seed: 8549297683837371269)

This seed’s coral-filled lake has a few secrets (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Shipwreck: 56, 24

56, 24 Trial Chamber: 217, -9

217, -9 Trial Chamber: 345, -217

345, -217 Ruined Portal: 120, 24

120, 24 Village: -192, -208

-192, -208 Village: 128, -288

128, -288 Desert Pyramid: -296, -248

-296, -248 Desert Pyramid: 616, -152

616, -152 Desert Well: -249, -160

-249, -160 Desert Well: 523, -146

Deserts aren’t always the best starting biomes in Minecraft, but this seed’s starting desert has plenty to offer. Submerging into the lake closest to the spawn is a great way to collect coral but also find shipwreck plunder, trial chamber loot, and even an aquatic ruined Nether portal. The villages on the outreaches of the lake should also present opportunities for you to trade or build a full-fledged trading hall if you so choose.

11) Trials of the Swamp (Seed: -5208764720787814823)

If you want to battle the bogged, this is the Minecraft seed for you (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Witch Hut: -152, -136

-152, -136 Ruined Portal: 56, 120

56, 120 Trial Chamber: -279, -233

-279, -233 Trial Chamber: 7, -359

This seed doesn’t have a plethora of structures close to spawn, but it does offer you an excellent chance to Minecraft 1.21 bogged mob and collect their poison arrows. In addition to starting in a swamp where the bogged spawn naturally, the two trial chambers in this seed aren’t too far away and contain trial spawners that can also spawn bogged on occasion. This seed could be a bit niche, but it’s great for swamp biome fans regardless.

12) One Chaotic Village (Seed: 7086852002534687777)

This Minecraft 1.21 seed features an unfortunately-generated village (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: 184, 152

184, 152 Pillager Outpost: 216, 120

216, 120 Igloo with Basement: 56, 168

56, 168 Trial Chamber: 25, 233

25, 233 Ruined Portal: 360, 344

Every so often, you happen upon a seed that creates a little chaos, though this can be as fun as it is challenging. This Minecraft 1.21 seed is one such example, creating a situation where a tundra village is overshadowed by a nearby pillager outpost, and the pillagers inside likely won’t stay passive for long. However, clearing out the outpost and expanding the village does offer the opportunity to create a nice survival base or an entire thriving settlement.

13) A Taiga of Treasure (Seed: 2372219906418965532)

This Minecraft 1.21 seed’s village is only one of the quality structures that can be found (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: 120, 120

120, 120 Village: -344, 104

-344, 104 Igloo: 56, 168

56, 168 Igloo with Basement: -280, 232

-280, 232 Trail Ruins: 153, 23

153, 23 Trail Ruins: -231, 297

-231, 297 Ruined Portal: 40, 200

40, 200 Trial Chambers: 153, 23

153, 23 Trial Chambers: -231, 297

-231, 297 Trial Chambers: -393, -263

-393, -263 Abandoned Village: -392, -216

For a nice collection of different generated structures in Minecraft 1.21, you can give this seed a look. Spawning in a snowy tundra, you won’t lack structures to explore and loot. There are combat challenges to be had in trial chambers and the abandoned village, while the villages, igloos, and trail ruins provide a relatively safe exploration experience as long as you’ve got a few light source blocks to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in the dark corners of the tundra.

14) In the Shade of the Cherry Grove (Seed: -9136317501900183010)

The center of the small island in this Minecraft 1.21 seed has a hidden trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Ancient City: -184, -200

-184, -200 Ancient City: -600, -200

-600, -200 Village: -312, -408

-312, -408 Village: -808, -312

-808, -312 Village: -776, 72

-776, 72 Ruined Portal: -632, -392

-632, -392 Trial Chambers: -473, -265

-473, -265 Trial Chambers: -857, -327

-857, -327 Trial Chambers: -377, 169

If you love cherry groves, then you’ll find some great terrain in this seed. You can head to (-312, -408) to find a village nestled in a cherry grove with a nearby river cutting around a small island nearby. This small island can be mined into to find trial chambers at (-473, -265) and there are many other structures to explore on the periphery of the cherry grove-straddled terrain not far from the spawn point.

15) Massive Mushroom Island (Seed: 4241307255164905481)

This seed’s massive mushroom island has a few Minecraft structures to check out (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Mushroom Island: 466, -219

466, -219 Trial Chamber: 585, -329

585, -329 Trial Chamber: 1161, 121

1161, 121 Trial Chamber: 1145, -423

1145, -423 Trial Chamber: 729, -743

729, -743 Trial Chamber: 297, -345

297, -345 Ruined Portal: 776, 104

776, 104 Ruined Portal: 888, -376

888, -376 Ruined Portal: 1544, 120

1544, 120 Shipwreck: 504, 104

504, 104 Shipwreck: 312, -360

For a safe start, you can give this seed a shot thanks to the presence of a large mushroom island. After building a boat (and ideally, a few bowls to make mushroom stew), you can head east of the spawn point to find the massive mushroom island complete with all the mushrooms and mooshroom mobs needed to have plenty of food for the future. Plus, the island won’t spawn any hostile mobs, allowing you to start your survival experience in a relatively safe environment.

Once you’re ready to take the dive into more dangerous adventures, there are more than a few trial chambers on the island to check out, and the ruined portals on the island offer Nether access when you’re ready to head into the fiery dimension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback