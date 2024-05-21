15 best Minecraft 1.21 seeds

Looking for best Minecraft 1.21 seeds? With Minecraft Tricky Trials official release on June 13, 2024, players will have access to an array of new features, including the massive Trial Chambers, a powerful mace weapon, new enchantments, mobs, and blocks. This update promises to bring fresh challenges and opportunities for exploration and creativity.
If you're eager to explore the best Minecraft 1.21 seeds to uncover all the new features, you're in the right place. With the right seeds, players can quickly locate the massive Trial Chambers, encounter the new breeze and bogged mobs, and gather resources to craft the powerful mace weapon. These seeds will guide you to the perfect spots for finding all the new content in the Minecraft 1.21 update.
Minecraft 1.21 seeds - Best worlds for Tricky Trials update
1) Trial valley (Seed: 2786386421968123439)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Trial Chamber: 71, 57
- Trial Chamber: -217, -393
- Trial Chamber: -361, 55
- Trial Chamber: -247, 633
- Village: 64, -192
- Woodland Mansion: -952, 328
- Mushroom Island: -1315, -444
This seed spawns you in a small valley between mountains and cherry groves. There is a village a short distance to the north that you can both loot and eventually turn into a villager trading hall. There are four different trial chambers, all located close to spawn, alongside a woodland mansion and a rare mushroom biome to the west, making the seed even better.
2) Cherry trial chambers (Seed: 4079061845456486443)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: 832, 320
- Village: 96, 16
- Trial Chamber: 551, 73
- Trial Chamber: 119, 777
- Trial Chamber: -425, 695
- Pillager Outpost: -320, 1072
- Small Mushroom Island: -2363, -1029
This seed spawns you in a plains biome next to several different gorgeous cherry groves. There is a village right next to spawn for amazing early-game loot, with a second a short distance to the east. There are pillager outposts to the north and south, and a smattering of trial chambers underneath spawn for players looking for Minecraft's most intense combat experience.
3) Armored Paws and Trial Chambers (Seed: -7211379020122738973)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Trial Chamber/Ancient City: -329, -1385
- Mushroom Island: 1210, 799
- Ocean Monument: 248, -216
- Village: 192, 224
- Village: -416, -544
- Trial Chamber: 55, 551
This seed spawns you in a great spot to take advantage of not only the features added in Tricky Trials but also the new features from the Armored Paws update. There's a badlands a short distance north of spawn, along with a savanna, where you can find armadillos to make wolf armor. This wolf armor could then be used to take companions into the trial chambers near spawn.
4) Witches, pillagers, and trials (Seed: 9137002542963915989)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Flooded Trial Chamber: -217, 199
- Village: -320, -160
- Witch Hut: -136, 600
- Pillager Outpost: -704, 240
- Basement Igloo: -696, 888
- Trial Chamber: -359, -1097
- Trial Chamber: -935, 137
This Tricky Trials Minecraft seed places you on the coast of a cold ocean. To the south is a large swamp with multiple witch huts in it. There's a mixture of cold biomes to the southwest, filled with pillager outposts, villages, and even a basement igloo, useful for getting discounted villager trades. This seed also has several trial chambers near spawn, including one almost directly under your feet.
5) Frozen chambers (Seed: -463876707653922988)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Basement Igloo: 200, -152
- Basement Igloo: -408, -456
- Trial Chamber: 87, 7
- Trial Chamber: 217, -553
- Village: -512, -144
- Village: -688, -448
This frozen seed spawns you in a frozen plains just south of an ice spikes biome. There's also a trial chamber directly underneath the spawn. There are two villages to the west, along with a basement igloo. There's a second basement igloo to the north of spawn, on the edge of the ice spikes biome.
6) Forest Mountains (Seed: 1200094562576975919)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village with Trial Chamber: 336, 96
- Village with Trial Chamber and Ancient City: 624, 16
- Witch Hut: -1512, 360
- Village: 288, 896
- Village with Trial Chamber: 400, -880
- Desert Temple: 1096, 280
This amazing Minecraft seed places you in a forest biome. To the south is a small ocean, surrounded by savannas and mountains. These mountains are home to two villages, as well as multiple trial chambers and an ancient city. There are more villages and mountains to the north as well.
To the west, you will find a large swamp with six witch huts, perfect for setting up Minecraft witch farms. This swamp also contains a village in a small taiga, which is ideal for quickly setting up a swamp village for access to the mending enchantment.
7) Swamp villages with trial chambers (Seed: -2284362418325926051)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Jungle Temple: 232, 216
- Trial Chamber: 137, 201
- Swamp Village: -176, 336
- Swamp Village with Trial Chamber: -368, 800
- Pillager Outpost: -1280, -304
- Desert Temple with Village and Trial Chamber: 648, -792
This Tricky Trials seed spawns you on the edge of a mixture of jungle, bamboo jungle, savanna, and swamp. To the south, you can find multiple villages on the edge of swamps, useful for getting exclusive swamp trades when using the experimental Minecraft villager trading changes. There is a jungle temple right next to spawn, with a desert temple across a small ocean to the north.
8) Savanna Civilization (Seed: -662835649278923167)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: 80, 64
- Village: 80, -368
- Village: -240, -160
- Village: -240, 272
- Pillager Outpost: 160, -192
- Ruined Portal: 120, 24
- Trial Chamber: 183, 23
- Trial Chamber: 105, -377
- Trial Chamber: -505, -471
You’ll spawn in this Minecraft 1.21 seed in an expansive savanna biome complete with multiple villages to visit as well as a pillager outpost to conquer (or convert into a pillager farm). Most of the trial chambers near the spawn point can be found almost directly beneath the villages, so seeking out a cartographer villager for a trial chamber explorer map likely won’t be necessary until you move further away from the immediate spawn area.
9) Easy Swamp Villagers (Seed: -41476633031793934)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Witch Hut: 40, 56
- Village: 208, -192
- Trial Chamber: 201, -297
- Trial Chamber: 71, 249
- Ruined Portal: 392, -360
- Ocean Monument: 232, 232
- Shipwreck: 184, 280
Swamp villagers are the sole villager type that doesn’t ordinarily spawn during Minecraft world generation, but you can make plenty of swamp villagers thanks to the village close to this seed’s spawn point. The village they reside in is incredibly close to a swamp, so expanding the village or relocating the villagers to breed them in the swamp should be a fairly easy proposition. This seed should be particularly helpful for those who are using the experimental villager trade rebalance.
10) Depths of the Desert Lake (Seed: 8549297683837371269)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Shipwreck: 56, 24
- Trial Chamber: 217, -9
- Trial Chamber: 345, -217
- Ruined Portal: 120, 24
- Village: -192, -208
- Village: 128, -288
- Desert Pyramid: -296, -248
- Desert Pyramid: 616, -152
- Desert Well: -249, -160
- Desert Well: 523, -146
Deserts aren’t always the best starting biomes in Minecraft, but this seed’s starting desert has plenty to offer. Submerging into the lake closest to the spawn is a great way to collect coral but also find shipwreck plunder, trial chamber loot, and even an aquatic ruined Nether portal. The villages on the outreaches of the lake should also present opportunities for you to trade or build a full-fledged trading hall if you so choose.
11) Trials of the Swamp (Seed: -5208764720787814823)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Witch Hut: -152, -136
- Ruined Portal: 56, 120
- Trial Chamber: -279, -233
- Trial Chamber: 7, -359
This seed doesn’t have a plethora of structures close to spawn, but it does offer you an excellent chance to Minecraft 1.21 bogged mob and collect their poison arrows. In addition to starting in a swamp where the bogged spawn naturally, the two trial chambers in this seed aren’t too far away and contain trial spawners that can also spawn bogged on occasion. This seed could be a bit niche, but it’s great for swamp biome fans regardless.
12) One Chaotic Village (Seed: 7086852002534687777)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: 184, 152
- Pillager Outpost: 216, 120
- Igloo with Basement: 56, 168
- Trial Chamber: 25, 233
- Ruined Portal: 360, 344
Every so often, you happen upon a seed that creates a little chaos, though this can be as fun as it is challenging. This Minecraft 1.21 seed is one such example, creating a situation where a tundra village is overshadowed by a nearby pillager outpost, and the pillagers inside likely won’t stay passive for long. However, clearing out the outpost and expanding the village does offer the opportunity to create a nice survival base or an entire thriving settlement.
13) A Taiga of Treasure (Seed: 2372219906418965532)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: 120, 120
- Village: -344, 104
- Igloo: 56, 168
- Igloo with Basement: -280, 232
- Trail Ruins: 153, 23
- Trail Ruins: -231, 297
- Ruined Portal: 40, 200
- Trial Chambers: 153, 23
- Trial Chambers: -231, 297
- Trial Chambers: -393, -263
- Abandoned Village: -392, -216
For a nice collection of different generated structures in Minecraft 1.21, you can give this seed a look. Spawning in a snowy tundra, you won’t lack structures to explore and loot. There are combat challenges to be had in trial chambers and the abandoned village, while the villages, igloos, and trail ruins provide a relatively safe exploration experience as long as you’ve got a few light source blocks to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in the dark corners of the tundra.
14) In the Shade of the Cherry Grove (Seed: -9136317501900183010)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Ancient City: -184, -200
- Ancient City: -600, -200
- Village: -312, -408
- Village: -808, -312
- Village: -776, 72
- Ruined Portal: -632, -392
- Trial Chambers: -473, -265
- Trial Chambers: -857, -327
- Trial Chambers: -377, 169
If you love cherry groves, then you’ll find some great terrain in this seed. You can head to (-312, -408) to find a village nestled in a cherry grove with a nearby river cutting around a small island nearby. This small island can be mined into to find trial chambers at (-473, -265) and there are many other structures to explore on the periphery of the cherry grove-straddled terrain not far from the spawn point.
15) Massive Mushroom Island (Seed: 4241307255164905481)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Mushroom Island: 466, -219
- Trial Chamber: 585, -329
- Trial Chamber: 1161, 121
- Trial Chamber: 1145, -423
- Trial Chamber: 729, -743
- Trial Chamber: 297, -345
- Ruined Portal: 776, 104
- Ruined Portal: 888, -376
- Ruined Portal: 1544, 120
- Shipwreck: 504, 104
- Shipwreck: 312, -360
For a safe start, you can give this seed a shot thanks to the presence of a large mushroom island. After building a boat (and ideally, a few bowls to make mushroom stew), you can head east of the spawn point to find the massive mushroom island complete with all the mushrooms and mooshroom mobs needed to have plenty of food for the future. Plus, the island won’t spawn any hostile mobs, allowing you to start your survival experience in a relatively safe environment.
Once you’re ready to take the dive into more dangerous adventures, there are more than a few trial chambers on the island to check out, and the ruined portals on the island offer Nether access when you’re ready to head into the fiery dimension.
