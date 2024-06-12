Best Minecraft trial chamber seeds

Minecraft 1.21's marquee addition comes in the form of trial chambers, procedurally generated structures in the Overworld that contain unique combat challenges and plenty of rewards. Trial chambers generate underground, and even though they're relatively common in the Tricky Trials update, they can be time-consuming to find if players are digging and mining underground.
With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some Minecraft Java and Bedrock seeds that can make finding trial chambers easier. By creating worlds with these seeds, players should be able to access trial chambers quickly and loot them plentifully. There may be other locations of note in these seeds worth checking out as well.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Amazing Minecraft 1.21 trial chamber seeds
1) Quick Trial Chamber (Seed: -4253311649071154239)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Trial Chamber: 345, -16, 329
- Trial Chamber: 167, -27, 649
- Village: 608, 320
- Shipwreck: 168, 312
- Cold Ocean Ruins: 360, 136
- Ocean Monument: 232, 56
- Ruined Portal: 344, 136
If players want rapid access to a trial chamber in the Minecraft 1.21 update, then this Java Edition seed might be worth a look.
Just a few steps from the spawn point, players can begin digging underground to find a sizable trial chamber, complete with amethyst geodes near it in a few spots. The village also makes for a nice spot to collect resources and trade before entering the chambers.
2) Trial Island (Seed: -3556402759935773199)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: Spawn
- Trial Chamber: -439, -31, 183
- Shipwreck: -344, 120
- Shipwreck: -664, 248
- Cold Ocean Ruin: -584, 136
- Cold Underwater Ruin: -552, 376
This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers a spawn island with a village that can be accessed right away, as well as multiple structures in the surrounding ocean. However, tunneling beneath the island's surface will reveal a trial chamber, albeit not the largest one. Even if the chamber isn't the largest, it still has plenty of vaults to loot and trial spawners to conquer.
3) Between the Villages (Seed: 6246023798288623013)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Village: 176, -240
- Village: -160, 240
- Trial Chamber: 55, -21, 89
- Trial Chamber: 217, -13, -343
- Trial Chamber: -199, -16, 217
- Ruined Portal: 216, 168
- Ruined Portal: 104, -408
- Ruined Portal: -472, 280
For a few extra options when it comes to finding trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21, this seed might be worth a look.
Players spawn close to a trial chamber tucked away in a forest. However, they can also find two additional chambers generating near the villages found above. Additionally, ruined nether portals are scattered around near the spawn point, just in case players need Nether access or a little extra loot.
4) Four Corners of the Jungle (Seed: -907549972019347138)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Jungle Temple: -280, -216
- Trial Chamber: -215, -21, 153
- Trial Chamber: 57, -24, 135
- Trial Chamber: -247, -22, -295
- Trial Chamber: 9, -13, -297
- Trail Ruins: 222, 100, -274
- Warm Underwater Ruins: -200, 184
- Warm Underwater Ruins: 184, 56
- Shipwreck: 88, 184
Minecraft players start this 1.21 seed in a dense jungle with a few lakes nearby. Interestingly enough, four trial chambers are within walking distance of the spawn point and are almost perfectly placed in four corners.
Plus, fans can find a jungle temple to loot and warm underwater ruins that might contain sniffer eggs, and the treasure from the nearby shipwreck is always nice as well.
5) Cherry Grove Trials (Seed: 629230485179359008)
Coordinates to main locations:
- Ancient City: -200, -51, 152
- Trial Chamber: 295, -12, 87
- Trial Chamber: 249, -19, -375
- Trial Chamber: -249, -19, -313
- Ruined Portal: 376, 152
- Ruined Portal: 312, -248
- Ruined Portal: -424, 120
- Village: -392, -488
Cherry blossom groves might not be new in the 1.21 update, but they're quite pleasant and make for solid spawn areas in a world seed.
Players begin in a cherry grove and can depart it to find nearby trial chambers and other structures, like the nearby ancient city and ruined portals. Moreover, a village is slightly further away to facilitate trading if players need it.