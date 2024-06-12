Best Minecraft trial chamber seeds

Minecraft 1.21's marquee addition comes in the form of trial chambers, procedurally generated structures in the Overworld that contain unique combat challenges and plenty of rewards. Trial chambers generate underground, and even though they're relatively common in the Tricky Trials update, they can be time-consuming to find if players are digging and mining underground.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some Minecraft Java and Bedrock seeds that can make finding trial chambers easier. By creating worlds with these seeds, players should be able to access trial chambers quickly and loot them plentifully. There may be other locations of note in these seeds worth checking out as well.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Trending

Amazing Minecraft 1.21 trial chamber seeds

Seed Name Seed Code Quick Trial Chamber -4253311649071154239

Trial Island (Bedrock) -3556402759935773199 Between the Villages

6246023798288623013 Four Corners of the Jungle

-907549972019347138 Cherry Grove Trials (Bedrock)

629230485179359008

1) Quick Trial Chamber (Seed: -4253311649071154239)

This Minecraft seed's closest trial chamber is a few steps from the spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Trial Chamber: 345, -16, 329

345, -16, 329 Trial Chamber: 167, -27, 649

167, -27, 649 Village: 608, 320

608, 320 Shipwreck: 168, 312

168, 312 Cold Ocean Ruins: 360, 136

360, 136 Ocean Monument: 232, 56

232, 56 Ruined Portal: 344, 136

If players want rapid access to a trial chamber in the Minecraft 1.21 update, then this Java Edition seed might be worth a look.

Just a few steps from the spawn point, players can begin digging underground to find a sizable trial chamber, complete with amethyst geodes near it in a few spots. The village also makes for a nice spot to collect resources and trade before entering the chambers.

2) Trial Island (Seed: -3556402759935773199)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed's spawn island has plenty to find underneath it (Image via u/RealThisIsChris/Reddit)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: Spawn

Spawn Trial Chamber: -439, -31, 183

-439, -31, 183 Shipwreck: -344, 120

-344, 120 Shipwreck: -664, 248

-664, 248 Cold Ocean Ruin: -584, 136

-584, 136 Cold Underwater Ruin: -552, 376

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers a spawn island with a village that can be accessed right away, as well as multiple structures in the surrounding ocean. However, tunneling beneath the island's surface will reveal a trial chamber, albeit not the largest one. Even if the chamber isn't the largest, it still has plenty of vaults to loot and trial spawners to conquer.

3) Between the Villages (Seed: 6246023798288623013)

Players can find multiple trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 between these two villages (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Village: 176, -240

176, -240 Village: -160, 240

-160, 240 Trial Chamber: 55, -21, 89

55, -21, 89 Trial Chamber: 217, -13, -343

217, -13, -343 Trial Chamber: -199, -16, 217

-199, -16, 217 Ruined Portal: 216, 168

216, 168 Ruined Portal: 104, -408

104, -408 Ruined Portal: -472, 280

For a few extra options when it comes to finding trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21, this seed might be worth a look.

Players spawn close to a trial chamber tucked away in a forest. However, they can also find two additional chambers generating near the villages found above. Additionally, ruined nether portals are scattered around near the spawn point, just in case players need Nether access or a little extra loot.

4) Four Corners of the Jungle (Seed: -907549972019347138)

This Minecraft seed's dense jungle biomes contain more than a few trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Jungle Temple: -280, -216

-280, -216 Trial Chamber: -215, -21, 153

-215, -21, 153 Trial Chamber: 57, -24, 135

57, -24, 135 Trial Chamber: -247, -22, -295

-247, -22, -295 Trial Chamber: 9, -13, -297

9, -13, -297 Trail Ruins: 222, 100, -274

222, 100, -274 Warm Underwater Ruins: -200, 184

-200, 184 Warm Underwater Ruins: 184, 56

184, 56 Shipwreck: 88, 184

Minecraft players start this 1.21 seed in a dense jungle with a few lakes nearby. Interestingly enough, four trial chambers are within walking distance of the spawn point and are almost perfectly placed in four corners.

Plus, fans can find a jungle temple to loot and warm underwater ruins that might contain sniffer eggs, and the treasure from the nearby shipwreck is always nice as well.

5) Cherry Grove Trials (Seed: 629230485179359008)

The cherry grove spawn of this seed has multiple trial chambers in close proximity (Image via Mojang)

Coordinates to main locations:

Ancient City: -200, -51, 152

-200, -51, 152 Trial Chamber: 295, -12, 87

295, -12, 87 Trial Chamber: 249, -19, -375

249, -19, -375 Trial Chamber: -249, -19, -313

-249, -19, -313 Ruined Portal: 376, 152

376, 152 Ruined Portal: 312, -248

312, -248 Ruined Portal: -424, 120

-424, 120 Village: -392, -488

Cherry blossom groves might not be new in the 1.21 update, but they're quite pleasant and make for solid spawn areas in a world seed.

Players begin in a cherry grove and can depart it to find nearby trial chambers and other structures, like the nearby ancient city and ruined portals. Moreover, a village is slightly further away to facilitate trading if players need it.