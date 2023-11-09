Trial chambers in Minecraft: Location, loot, mobs, and more

Minecraft 1.21 is still some months away, but fans have had the opportunity to access some of its features thanks to Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. One such addition to the game is the trial chamber, a new generated structure that challenges players with rooms full of opponents to defeat and plenty of loot to plunder along the way.

Even more intriguing, Minecraft's new trial chambers procedurally generate their layout and scale their hostile mob encounters to the number of players exploring the structure. This makes them quite unique among in-game structures, and there's plenty to learn about trial chambers well before they make their full debut in the 1.21 update.

What to know about Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers

Location

Trial chambers will require Minecraft fans to head quite deep underground (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers generate fairly deep underground within the Overworld. They can appear anywhere in a range from the height levels Y=-40 and Y=-20, so you may have to do some digging and mining to find them. Since trial chambers are procedurally generated, they may have different room arrangements, so some may be tougher to unearth than others based on their overall composition.

Mobs

Breezes are a new Minecraft mob that generates within trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Throughout Minecraft's trial chambers, new blocks known as trial spawners are responsible for creating the hostile mobs you battle against. These blocks spawn creatures depending on how many players are nearby. Fortunately, you can get an idea of what a trial spawner will create based on its surrounding blocks.

Each trial spawner is capable of generating mobs from four categories (breeze, melee, small melee, ranged), and the blocks surrounding the spawner will dictate which mob from each category is created. Once you defeat the mobs created by the spawner, the new block will also provide a collection of rewards.

All mobs that can spawn within trial chambers and their corresponding blocks

The Breeze

Melee - Zombie (mossy cobblestone), Husk (chiseled sandstone), Slime (moss)

- Zombie (mossy cobblestone), Husk (chiseled sandstone), Slime (moss) Small Melee - Silverfish (stone bricks), Baby Zombie (cobblestone/mossy cobblestone), Spider (stone with cobweb on top), Cave Spider (stone with cobweb on top with podzol and a red mushroom)

- Silverfish (stone bricks), Baby Zombie (cobblestone/mossy cobblestone), Spider (stone with cobweb on top), Cave Spider (stone with cobweb on top with podzol and a red mushroom) Ranged - Stray (packed ice), Skeleton (bone block), Skeletons with poison arrows (bone blocks with podzol and a red mushroom)

Loot

Chests, trial spawners, and other blocks contain plenty of loot for Minecraft fans (Image via Mojang)

Certain blocks within trial chambers contain a plethora of items to collect, some more useful than others. You can find items and gear in chests, barrels, pots, and dispensers that are generated within different rooms in the trial chamber's layout. As mentioned above, defeating the mobs of a trial spawner also yields rewards.

Chest loot in trial chambers

Acacia Plank Blocks

Amethyst Shards

Arrows

Baked Potatoes

Bamboo Hanging Signs

Bamboo Planks

Blocks of Emerald

Blocks of Iron

Bone Meal

Cake

Damaged Diamond Axes and Pickaxes

Damaged Iron Axes

Damaged Shields

Damaged Stone Axes and Pickaxes

Diamonds

Diamond Blocks

Enchanted Books

Enchanted Crossbows

Enchanted Diamond Chestplates

Enchanted Golden Apples

Enchanted Iron Axes/Pickaxes/Shovels/Armor

Ender Pearls

Golden Horse Armor

Glow Berries

Honeycombs

Iron Horse Armor

Milk Buckets

Moss Blocks

Potions of Regeneration/Strength

Saddles

Scaffolding

Sticks

Tipped Arrows of Poison/Slowness

Torches

Trial Keys

Tuff Blocks

Wooden Axes

Trial spawners will release loot items when their Minecraft mobs have been defeated (Image via Mojang)

Barrel loot in trial chambers

Bamboo Plank Blocks

Baked Potatoes

Buckets

Damaged Enchanted Golden Axes/Pickaxes

Compasses

Diamonds

Enchanted Diamond Axes/Pickaxes

Pot loot in trial chambers

Amethyst Shards

Arrows

Diamonds

Diamond Blocks

Emeralds

Emerald Blocks

Gold Ingots

Iron Ingots

Lapis Lazuli

Trial Keys

The loot that Minecraft fans can access varies depending on what room they're currently in (Image via Mojang)

Dispenser loot in trial chambers

Arrows

Eggs

Fire Charges

Lingering Potions of Healing/Poison/Slowness/Weakness

Snowballs

Splash Potions of Poison/Slowness/Weakness

Water Buckets

Loot provided by trial spawners

Baked Potatoes

Emeralds

Ender Pearls

Glow Berries

Golden Carrots

Potions of Regeneration/Strength

Trial Keys

As Mojang continues to develop Minecraft 1.21 and its features, there will likely be even more additions or changes made to trial chambers. There's quite a bit of time remaining before the next major update arrives, but you can dive into Java snapshots and Bedrock previews to enjoy the current state of trial chambers right now.