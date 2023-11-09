Trial chambers in Minecraft: Location, loot, mobs, and more

Minecraft 1.21 is still some months away, but fans have had the opportunity to access some of its features thanks to Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. One such addition to the game is the trial chamber, a new generated structure that challenges players with rooms full of opponents to defeat and plenty of loot to plunder along the way.
Even more intriguing, Minecraft's new trial chambers procedurally generate their layout and scale their hostile mob encounters to the number of players exploring the structure. This makes them quite unique among in-game structures, and there's plenty to learn about trial chambers well before they make their full debut in the 1.21 update.
What to know about Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers
Location
Trial chambers generate fairly deep underground within the Overworld. They can appear anywhere in a range from the height levels Y=-40 and Y=-20, so you may have to do some digging and mining to find them. Since trial chambers are procedurally generated, they may have different room arrangements, so some may be tougher to unearth than others based on their overall composition.
Mobs
Throughout Minecraft's trial chambers, new blocks known as trial spawners are responsible for creating the hostile mobs you battle against. These blocks spawn creatures depending on how many players are nearby. Fortunately, you can get an idea of what a trial spawner will create based on its surrounding blocks.
Each trial spawner is capable of generating mobs from four categories (breeze, melee, small melee, ranged), and the blocks surrounding the spawner will dictate which mob from each category is created. Once you defeat the mobs created by the spawner, the new block will also provide a collection of rewards.
All mobs that can spawn within trial chambers and their corresponding blocks
- The Breeze
- Melee - Zombie (mossy cobblestone), Husk (chiseled sandstone), Slime (moss)
- Small Melee - Silverfish (stone bricks), Baby Zombie (cobblestone/mossy cobblestone), Spider (stone with cobweb on top), Cave Spider (stone with cobweb on top with podzol and a red mushroom)
- Ranged - Stray (packed ice), Skeleton (bone block), Skeletons with poison arrows (bone blocks with podzol and a red mushroom)
Loot
Certain blocks within trial chambers contain a plethora of items to collect, some more useful than others. You can find items and gear in chests, barrels, pots, and dispensers that are generated within different rooms in the trial chamber's layout. As mentioned above, defeating the mobs of a trial spawner also yields rewards.
Chest loot in trial chambers
- Acacia Plank Blocks
- Amethyst Shards
- Arrows
- Baked Potatoes
- Bamboo Hanging Signs
- Bamboo Planks
- Blocks of Emerald
- Blocks of Iron
- Bone Meal
- Cake
- Damaged Diamond Axes and Pickaxes
- Damaged Iron Axes
- Damaged Shields
- Damaged Stone Axes and Pickaxes
- Diamonds
- Diamond Blocks
- Enchanted Books
- Enchanted Crossbows
- Enchanted Diamond Chestplates
- Enchanted Golden Apples
- Enchanted Iron Axes/Pickaxes/Shovels/Armor
- Ender Pearls
- Golden Horse Armor
- Glow Berries
- Honeycombs
- Iron Horse Armor
- Milk Buckets
- Moss Blocks
- Potions of Regeneration/Strength
- Saddles
- Scaffolding
- Sticks
- Tipped Arrows of Poison/Slowness
- Torches
- Trial Keys
- Tuff Blocks
- Wooden Axes
Barrel loot in trial chambers
- Bamboo Plank Blocks
- Baked Potatoes
- Buckets
- Damaged Enchanted Golden Axes/Pickaxes
- Compasses
- Diamonds
- Enchanted Diamond Axes/Pickaxes
Pot loot in trial chambers
- Amethyst Shards
- Arrows
- Diamonds
- Diamond Blocks
- Emeralds
- Emerald Blocks
- Gold Ingots
- Iron Ingots
- Lapis Lazuli
- Trial Keys
Dispenser loot in trial chambers
- Arrows
- Eggs
- Fire Charges
- Lingering Potions of Healing/Poison/Slowness/Weakness
- Snowballs
- Splash Potions of Poison/Slowness/Weakness
- Water Buckets
Loot provided by trial spawners
- Baked Potatoes
- Emeralds
- Ender Pearls
- Glow Berries
- Golden Carrots
- Potions of Regeneration/Strength
- Trial Keys
As Mojang continues to develop Minecraft 1.21 and its features, there will likely be even more additions or changes made to trial chambers. There's quite a bit of time remaining before the next major update arrives, but you can dive into Java snapshots and Bedrock previews to enjoy the current state of trial chambers right now.