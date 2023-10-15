Every Minecraft 1.21 feature revealed so far: Trial Chamber, Crafter, Breeze, and more

Minecraft Live 2023 has ended, but it provided the sandbox game's playerbase with plenty to look forward to. In addition to news surrounding the Legends spin-off, a new DLC crossover, and the winner of the yearly Mob Vote, players got their first taste of what to expect in the upcoming 1.21 update. So far, what's known about it is quite promising.

Whether it involves spelunking through trial chambers, automating tasks with the crafter, or encountering the new Breeze mob, Minecraft's 1.21 version is beginning to take shape.

More news is bound to arrive in the coming weeks. In this article, we review what we know so far about the new features coming to the 1.21 update.

All confirmed 1.21 update features seen during Minecraft Live 2023

Trial Chambers

Trial Chambers present new challenges for players and plenty of rewards (Image via Mojang Studios)

During the Minecraft Live 2023 broadcast, fans were met with one of the most ambitious new structures in the game's history with the announcement of Trial Chambers. These new locations are procedurally generated, providing a different set of rooms, hallways, traps, and corridors each time they are encountered.

Additionally, these new structures contain trial spawner blocks, which generate hostile mobs based on how large a player's group is. Trial Chambers should be challenging for players regardless of whether they're adventuring alone or together, but Mojang has stated that they will be well-rewarded.

The Crafter

The Crafter may be a massively impactful block to the future of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many Minecraft players love automation, thanks to its ability to take care of tasks while they are busy doing something else. Mojang's reveal for the Crafter block may prove to be a huge addition to the game's future, as it is capable of receiving redstone signals to create different items and materials.

Most details surrounding the Crafter block are still forthcoming, but Mojang has confirmed that it will be capable of being integrated into many redstone builds to automate the creation of items/resources based on players' respective ingenuity.

The Breeze

Breezes are playful but dangerous in the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Found within the new trial chamber structures, the Breeze is a new mob capable of manipulating the forces of wind to its advantage. With attacks like wind charge and wind burst, the Breeze is capable of changing the trial chamber room around it to trouble players.

Much of this new playful and dangerous mob is shrouded in mystery, but they may prove to be a thorn in players' sides as they make their way through trial chambers. Gamers will have to keep an eye on this mob as it leaps about on wind currents to cause havoc.

New copper and tuff blocks

Copper bulbs present a new way to light the environment (Image via Mojang Studios)

Copper and tuff haven't gotten much love since their inclusion in Minecraft years ago, but this appears to be changing in the 1.21 update. Mojang debuted new blocks for both material types, including copper bulbs, a new light source, as well as decorative blocks for both copper and tuff blocks.

Some of these new decorative blocks can be seen in trial chambers, including the new copper bulbs, which activate and deactivate based on a redstone signal. If nothing else, decorators should be able to come up with some interesting new builds with these Minecraft 1.21 additions.