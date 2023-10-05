Minecraft community discusses how 2023 mob vote candidate armadillos would work

Several Minecraft Redditors have been recently discussing the new armadillo mob introduced by Mojang as one of the 2023 mob vote candidates. As the game company's annual live event inches closer, they are revealing all three mobs that will go against each other in the mob vote. There was quite a lot to talk about armadillos, especially because of the brilliant features they bring with them.

After Mojang announced armadillo through a video, a Redditor by the name of 'u/MR_DERP_YT' posted a flow chart they created about how the new mob would work in the game if it got added in the next major update.

Armadillos shells can be used as armor in Minecraft

The picture showcased that armadillos spawn in the savanna biome. They could either drop their shells randomly or they would need to be killed (which is highly unlikely) to obtain shells. As of now, Mojang has not revealed how players will be able to obtain the scutes.

Furthermore, these scutes are supposed to be crafted into armor for wolves, which is a feature a lot of players have been waiting for in the vanilla version. The flow chart also speculates that armor trims could also be used with wolf armor to further decorate them.

Minecraft Redditors talk about 2023 mob vote candidate armadillos and its features

Of course, the post about armadillos instantly went viral on the game's Reddit page as it was the new mob vote candidate for Minecraft Live 2023. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

While some stated that Mojang would most likely avoid killing as an option to obtain scutes from armadillos, others countered and pointed out that players already kill loads of innocent mobs in the game to gather resources. There were many people on both sides of the debate.

Most users feel that Mojang will not make armor trims usable on wolf armor parts. Furthermore, some of them also stated that the new armor for the pet could most likely have one level and cannot be upgraded to diamond, as shown in the picture. The original poster replied and clarified that he simply took a picture from the net and was not speculating about diamond wolf armor.

Overall, Minecraft Redditors had to say quite a lot about armadillos and how they would provide scutes, which could then be used as wolf armor. People also spoke about wolf armor and whether it could be upgraded or not.

These questions will either be answered by Mojang as mob vote day approaches, or players will eventually find out about them when the mob wins and releases the upcoming Minecraft update.