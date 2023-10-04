Mob Votes are never easy for the Minecraft community since Mojang forces players to choose from three amazing mob candidates. Each mob has great potential to impact the gameplay, yet only one can emerge as the winner. Similar to previous occasions, this year's Mob Vote is proving to be a tough one.

Mojang has just revealed Armadillo as the second candidate for Mob Vote 2023, and many players have already decided to vote for Armadillo as soon as Tiny Jens explained its main purpose - wolf armor!

Armadillo, the second Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidate, aims to add wolf armor

Every Minecraft player is well aware of the importance of armor in the game. These gears can make a real difference in almost any life-and-death situation. Damage negations from armor are not to be taken lightly. Unfortunately, armors have always been limited to players and, strangely enough, horses.

If Armadillo wins the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023, players will finally have access to armor for their pet wolves. Many players care for their pet wolves more than their own lives and have gone to great lengths to ensure their survivability.

Sadly, Minecraft can be quite dangerous with its myriad of hostile mobs and perilous areas, such as random lava pools. Tamed wolves share the exploring and brave nature of players and often end up dying. For a long time, players have requested wolf armor and were left with mods as their only option.

Finally, players can make this wish come true by voting for Armadillo in Mob Vote 2023. Although not much information has been revealed about wolf armor, it is confirmed to be added if Armadillo emerges as the winner of Mob Vote.

Everything you need to know about Armadillo

Armadillo in Mob Vote 2023 trailer (Image via Mojang)

All Mob Vote candidates for this year are inspired by real animals and share many qualities with them. Armadillos in Minecraft are quite similar to real-life armadillos as they tend to curl into cute balls when startled and live in arid savanna biomes.

These mobs are exclusive to savanna biomes, so players will have to search for savanna biomes to come across these adorable shell-covered creatures. Fortunately, upcoming villager trading changes will help in finding different biomes by adding new explorer maps.

To craft wolf armor, players will need to obtain a special scute-type item from Armadillos. However, it is yet to be revealed how they will drop this item or how it will be used.

That's all that has been revealed about Armadillos. Players interested in armor for their tamed wolves must consider voting for Armadillo in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023.