How to vote for your favorite mob in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 

October is one of the most eventful months for the Minecraft community. It brings mob voting and the Live event, unveiling tons of new content and features. Mob voting allows players to select their favorite mob to be featured in the game. There will be three mobs to choose from, one of which shall be introduced later this year.

As we expect the mob reveal this week, here are the details of the mob voting process.

How to vote in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023

Voting on Minecraft.net

The easiest way to cast a vote is using the website (Image via Mojang.net)

Vote on the official Minecraft.net page using your phone, tablet, PC, or Xbox.

Log in to the website, wherein you can see a page that reads as Mob Vote 2023. Then, place a vote for the mob that you love.

This page will provide additional information about all the mobs, Minecraft Live events, and more. You will need a Microsoft account to access the site and place the vote.

Voting on the Minecraft Launcher

To vote using the Minecraft Launcher, you can see a column with multiple tabs on the topmost side on the left. Click on Minecraft Live, and this will redirect you to the voting page.

This page also reveals the details of the mobs and the Live event, as mentioned on the website.

Voting on Bedrock Edition

An immersive and exciting way of voting is through the game itself. Launch the Bedrock edition using your phone, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC. As you enter the main screen, a tab on the left will appear written as “Mob Vote.”

After tapping/clicking on “Mob Vote,” there will be another prompt where you can select the option to “Play and Vote.” This will load you into a custom lobby, where you will find tinies spread across the map.

The center of this map will contain a small place where you vote for the mob by activating the lever adjacent to their name. You can also change the vote from the selected mob by flicking the lever again.

The tinies will provide information about each mob so that you can choose easily. The map also features dozens of other areas and activities like parkour and arenas that you can explore and cherish.

Mob Vote 2023 - Candidates, timings, and more

The mobs this year are yet to be revealed, which is expected to be announced this week. As the community thrives in the excitement, clues and rumors have started to flood in. It is already confirmed that three mobs have been selected to be featured for the voting.

In a conference, Jeb stated that this time, the community can expect “Cute animals” as part of the voting. So, rumors suggest that the mobs featured will be friendly and passive. There are also discussions of the “Duck” being featured as one of the mobs.

Expand Tweet

The voting will begin at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 13, 2023. Players will get up to 48 hours to cast their vote. Results will be revealed during the Minecraft livestream, which will be held at 1:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Tune in to the live stream via the official website Launcher and the official YouTube channel.

Mob voting is one of the best features that binds the community and the game closer to one another. Use the methods mentioned above to cast the vote for the mob you love. Tune in to the event to see your favorite mob getting featured in the game.