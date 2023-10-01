How to watch Minecraft Live 2023? 

Minecraft Live is an annual festival held by Mojang. This event updates the community on exciting new features and content that can be expected in the game. Even after so many years, this global celebration excites millions worldwide, and people flock en masse to watch this event. The team promises this year's event to be “bigger and blockier than ever.”

The livestream will cover topics related to the game and its spin-off, Minecraft: Legends. The community will be provided with information regarding future potential updates to the game; the mob vote's winner will also be disclosed.

In this article, we will delve into what, when, and where one can watch and expect from the event.

Where and when to watch Minecraft Live 2023

Mob Vote 2023

Like previous years, Mojang will showcase three new mobs from which we must choose one. The winner will then be announced in the Live event. Once confirmed, the developing team will work on adding the mob in future major updates.

Players can vote via the Launcher or on the official Mojang website. Gamers who play on the Bedrock Edition can join the live event server and vote for the mob there while indulging in the mini-games and parkour tracks set up on the server.

This server will be accessible 24 hours after the event so players can enjoy the games to the fullest.

Although the mobs have not been revealed yet, in a recent Chinese Developers Conference Live held on September 27, 2023, Jeb stated that the mobs will be “Cute Animals.” This may be indicative of the fact that the new mobs may be non-hostile and peaceful.

Mob Vote Timings

The process will begin 48 hours before the Live event. The voting will open at 1:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 13. Players can submit their vote by 1:15 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15.

Players can visit the official page and search for the timings according to their regions.

When is Minecraft Live 2023?

Expand Tweet

Mojang has already confirmed the event's date and time: Sunday, October 15. It will commence at 1:00 PM EDT. The event is right around the corner, so mark your calendars and be prepared.

Where can one watch Minecraft Live 2023?

The event can be watched on various platforms. It will be live-streamed on the game's official website and YouTube channel.

Content creators will also probably stream the event on their respective YouTube/Twitch channels.

Minecraft Live is a highly anticipated event in the community. Undoubtedly, thousands of players will pour in to watch the livestream and participate in the mob vote. Only time will tell which mob will be included and how much it will impact gameplay.