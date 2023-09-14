Minecraft Live 2023: Date, time, Mob Vote, expected announcements, and more

Minecraft Live is a yearly event hosted by Microsoft and Mojang Studios, typically toward the end of each year, to fill players in on news surrounding the beloved sandbox game. On September 13, 2023, Mojang's Sophie Austin confirmed that fans should make their preparations for Minecraft Live 2023 with the event's official announcement post.

Over the course of the hour-long broadcast, the minds at Mojang enlightened players with Minecraft news, including the next major game update and details about future projects or spin-offs. Fans can also participate in the Mob Vote, with the winner being announced during the broadcast.

It isn't a bad idea to take a look at what we know so far about this year's event.

When will Minecraft Live 2023 take place?

According to Sophie Austin's announcement post and the accompanying trailer that debuted alongside it, Live 2023 will take place on October 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. However, that may leave some players a bit confused as to what time the presentation will begin if they don't live in the eastern portion of America or Canada.

To clear up any potential murkiness surrounding time zones, it should be noted that Minecraft Live will begin at the following times based on location:

10:00 am Pacific Time (US/Canada)

11:00 am Mountain Time (US/Canada)

12:00 pm Central Time (US/Canada)

2:00 pm Brasilia Standard Time (Brazil)

5:00 pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

6:00 pm British Summer Time (United Kingdom)

7:00 pm Central European Standard Time (Germany)

8:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (Russia)

9:00 pm (UAE)

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (India)

October 16 at 1:00 am (Singapore/China)

October 16 at 2:00 am Japanese Standard Time (Japan)

October 16 at 3:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AU)

October 16 at 5:00 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZ)

What we know about the Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote

The good news for Minecraft fans this year is that the voting window for Live 2023's Mob Vote portion has been expanded. Fans will have approximately 48 hours to place their votes for the game's next major mob addition. Voting begins on October 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm EDT and will remain open until October 15, 2023, at 1:15 pm EDT.

Fans will be able to cast their vote through three methods. They can enter Minecraft Live's official Bedrock Edition server, vote directly on Mojang's official site, or vote within the game's launcher. Fans will only be able to vote once, so they'll want to make sure they have their minds made up.

As for the three mobs that will be considered contestants in Live 2023's Mob Vote, no details have been divulged so far. The identity, appearance, and gameplay capabilities of all three entrants will likely be divulged as October 15 approaches. Mojang tends to roll out introductory trailers for the mobs in the lead-up to the event.

What announcements to expect during Minecraft Live 2023

Although plenty of announcements are being speculated on for Live 2023, there are a few declarations that should surely be included. Among them is news surrounding the 1.21 update for Java and Bedrock Edition that will succeed last year's announcement of the 1.20 Trails & Tales update.

However, that's likely only the beginning. Players may want to keep an eye out for new content coming to spin-offs like Legends/Dungeons. Legends, in particular, is still relatively fresh in the minds of players and may have DLC announcements or new free content on the way. Dungeons may also be receiving another season of challenges and rewards.

The obvious inclusion will also be the declaration of the winner of 2023's Mob Vote, which should become clear during the official broadcast. However, Mojang/Microsoft may also have a few surprises for fans concerning new projects like spin-off games or animations in the works. These are far from confirmed, but some fans are certainly wondering about them.

Where can fans watch Minecraft Live 2023?

As with previous Live broadcasts, players can expect to find the 2023 event's broadcast on the official Minecraft YouTube channel. The stream will also be viewable directly from the game's main site in the event that players don't want to utilize YouTube.

It's also highly likely that the game's most notable content creators will be streaming and reacting to the event on their respective YouTube/Twitch channels. This may provide some extra context or entertainment for fans who don't necessarily want to hear the announcements directly from the staff at Mojang.