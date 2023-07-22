10 features fans would like to see in Minecraft 1.21 update

After Minecraft's 1.20 update, Mojang is all set to work on the next update and bring something unique to Minecraft's world. Mojang is known to take the feedback from players into consideration and deliver the best experience to players they can. Minecraft is considered an almost perfect sandbox game, and anyone can spend many hours in the game without finding it boring because of its constant adventure-like setting with resource management.

Although in some areas, Minecraft lacks that sense of completeness, and there are various tweaks and features still missing from the game. There are always some things that fans would love to see added or improved. So here are 10 features fans would like to see in the next major update, Minecraft 1.21.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

All the features fans would like to see in Minecraft 1.21

1) The End Update / Dungeon Update

Fans eagerly anticipate new updates that introduce exciting features, such as dungeon-themed structures like spawners, towers, chains, and bars that form intricate underground layouts and challenges.

Additionally, more end-themed structures, like portals, islands, cities, or ships, would enrich the dimension and unravel its mysteries. Themed updates focused on combat, farming, or redstone could also be a delightful addition to the game.

2) Biome Overhaul

Minecraft's world and gameplay claim impressive balance and diversity, yet some aspects require further attention. Implementing more unique villages, mobs, and resources for the Badlands biome would add depth and excitement.

The Savanna biome could benefit from increased variety, color, and life while enhancing interaction and harmony between different biomes would promote a more immersive gaming experience.

3) Quests and Combat

Combat and weapons are vital mechanisms in Minecraft, but there is always room for more excitement and variety. Introducing new weapons with unique abilities and enchantments, such as fire poison swords, maces, scythes, or dynamite, would add an extra layer of thrill to the game.

Adding new mobs and bosses with distinct attacks and behaviors, like deep sea creatures, ancient guardians, or corrupted villagers, would provide new challenges for players to conquer. Additionally, structures such as jungle temples, pillager outposts, desert temples, or abandoned mineshafts could offer exciting quests and rewards.

4) Storage and Inventory Management

Storage and inventory management are essential for any Minecraft player, and improvements in these areas are highly requested. Expanding inventory space with backpacks, pouches, or belts would enable players to easily carry more items.

Introducing new storage options like drawers and shelves would offer versatile organization and accessibility for items. Additionally, like Stardew Valley and Terraria, implementing sorting and filtering features, like labels, colors, or categories, would streamline the inventory management process.

5) Functional blocks and more food

Functionality could be taken to new heights with new blocks like elevators, pipes, or cameras. Equipping characters with accessories like gloves or backpacks would add personalization to their appearances and abilities.

The culinary world of Minecraft could also be improved with new food and potions such as cheese, chocolate, wine, or coffee, offering unique benefits to players' survival and exploration. Lastly, the thrill of discovering rare and special items like jewels and magic would elevate the sense of adventure and mystery within the game. With these additions, Minecraft's world would become even more enchanting and immersive for players.

6) Customization and modding

Expanding customization options for skins, textures, sounds, or music would allow players to personalize their world to their heart's content. Moreover, additional commands, options, and cheats for gameplay and the interface would give players more control over their worlds. Finally, providing better support and compatibility for mods and plugins would foster a vibrant and diverse modding community.

7) More multiplayer and social features

While Minecraft can be enjoyed solo, it is also a platform for social interactions and multiplayer fun. Expanding servers, modes, or minigames for online play and cooperation would improve multiplayer experiences and provide endless entertainment. Introducing more chat, voice, or video options for communication would facilitate better connections between players. Moreover, adding friend, group, or community features would nurture a sense of friendship and support among players.

8) Hunger and Thirst

The beauty of Minecraft is in its unique aesthetic and atmosphere, but the addition of more realism and immersion could take the experience to new heights. Implementing physics, more weather types, or seasons for the environment and elements would make the world feel more alive.

Animations, sounds, or effects for entities and actions would further enhance the game's immersive qualities. Introducing hunger, thirst, or fatigue mechanics would add depth and challenge to survival, promoting a more survival-like authentic and engaging experience.

9) Pets and Transport Overhaul

For those who enjoy taming pets and riding minecarts, more options in this area would be a welcome addition. Imagine more trains that link carts and use furnace minecarts or additional rails that can cross, hang, bounce, or teleport.

Teaching pets new tricks, such as fetch, tracking, or guarding, would add a personal touch to pet interactions. Furthermore, the ability to release pets and turn them back into their wild versions would offer more choices and flexibility.

10) Copper Technology and Redstone Overhaul

Lastly, enhancing the technological aspect of Minecraft could captivate players even further. Introducing copper powder as a vertical conductor for energy, akin to redstone, would revolutionize in-game technology.

Steamboats and steam minecarts traveling faster on water and rails would add a steampunk flair to the game. Additionally, diverse lighting options illuminating the world and creating unique effects would add a touch of magic to Minecraft.

Most of the above-mentioned features can be implemented in-game using plugins and various mods. But these features can be very valuable for those who are starting out and don't want to play modded games. We also look forward to what exciting features 1.21 can bring to this amazing game.