All Minecraft villager jobs explained

Minecraft's villagers are just like humans. They wake up, get their work done for the day and go back to sleep.
However, some villagers don't have jobs at all and are called "Nitwits" in Minecraft. These villagers usually go to their respective job blocks, do nothing and call it a day.
All villager jobs in Minecraft
Professions
Listed below are all of the possible professions that a villager can have (excluding the Nitwits):
- Armorer
- Butcher
- Cartographer
- Cleric
- Farmer
- Fisherman
- Fletcher
- Leatherworker
- Librarian
- Mason/Stone Mason (JE/BE)
- Shepherd
- Toolsmith
- Weaponsmith
Professions Explained
Since there are a lot of villager professions, the items they trade are given below in a list format:
- Armorer: Sells iron, chains, and armor
- Butcher: Trades meat, berries, stew, and kelp blocks
- Cartographer: Trades maps, compasses, banners + patterns
- Cleric: Trades ender pearls, redstone, enchanting/potion ingredients
- Farmer: Trades food and crops
- Fisherman: Trades fish items and campfires
- Fletcher: Trades crossbows, bows, and arrows
- Leatherworker: Trades hide, scutes, leather items
- Librarian: Trades compasses, enchanted books, clocks, name tags, lanterns
- Masons: Trades terracotta, polished stones, quartz
- Shepherd: Trades shears, wool, paintings, dyes, beds
- Toolsmith: Trades bells, harvesting tools, minerals,
- Weaponsmith: Trades bells, enchanted weapons, minerals
Job Blocks
If players want to get villagers with a specific profession, they will need the corresponding job block. The blocks are listed below:
- Armorer: Blast Furnace
- Butcher: Smoker
- Cartographer: Cartography Table
- Cleric: Brewing Stand
- Farmer: Composter
- Fisherman: Barrel
- Fletcher: Fletching Table
- Leatherworker: Cauldron
- Librarian: Lectern
- Masons: Stonecutter
- Shepherd: Loom
- Toolsmith: Smithing Table
- Weaponsmith: Grindstone
Villagers that are unemployed (excluding Nitwits) can search for the nearest job block and and claim it to become employed.