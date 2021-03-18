All Minecraft villager jobs explained

Minecraft's villagers are just like humans. They wake up, get their work done for the day and go back to sleep.

However, some villagers don't have jobs at all and are called "Nitwits" in Minecraft. These villagers usually go to their respective job blocks, do nothing and call it a day.

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

All villager jobs in Minecraft

Professions

Shown: Just a farmer peacefully tending to his desert farm (Image via Minecraft)

Listed below are all of the possible professions that a villager can have (excluding the Nitwits):

Armorer

Butcher

Cartographer

Cleric

Farmer

Fisherman

Fletcher

Leatherworker

Librarian

Mason/Stone Mason (JE/BE)

Shepherd

Toolsmith

Weaponsmith

Advertisement

Also read: How to find buried treasure in Minecraft

Professions Explained

Since there are a lot of villager professions, the items they trade are given below in a list format:

Armorer: Sells iron, chains, and armor

Sells iron, chains, and armor Butcher: Trades meat, berries, stew, and kelp blocks

Trades meat, berries, stew, and kelp blocks Cartographer: Trades maps, compasses, banners + patterns

Trades maps, compasses, banners + patterns Cleric: Trades ender pearls, redstone, enchanting/potion ingredients

Trades ender pearls, redstone, enchanting/potion ingredients Farmer: Trades food and crops

Trades food and crops Fisherman: Trades fish items and campfires

Trades fish items and campfires Fletcher: Trades crossbows, bows, and arrows

Trades crossbows, bows, and arrows Leatherworker: Trades hide, scutes, leather items

Trades hide, scutes, leather items Librarian: Trades compasses, enchanted books, clocks, name tags, lanterns

Trades compasses, enchanted books, clocks, name tags, lanterns Masons: Trades terracotta, polished stones, quartz

Trades terracotta, polished stones, quartz Shepherd: Trades shears, wool, paintings, dyes, beds

Trades shears, wool, paintings, dyes, beds Toolsmith: Trades bells, harvesting tools, minerals,

Trades bells, harvesting tools, minerals, Weaponsmith: Trades bells, enchanted weapons, minerals

Job Blocks

If players want to get villagers with a specific profession, they will need the corresponding job block. The blocks are listed below:

Armorer: Blast Furnace

Blast Furnace Butcher: Smoker

Smoker Cartographer: Cartography Table

Cartography Table Cleric: Brewing Stand

Brewing Stand Farmer: Composter

Composter Fisherman: Barrel

Barrel Fletcher: Fletching Table

Fletching Table Leatherworker: Cauldron

Cauldron Librarian: Lectern

Lectern Masons: Stonecutter

Stonecutter Shepherd: Loom

Loom Toolsmith: Smithing Table

Smithing Table Weaponsmith: Grindstone

Villagers that are unemployed (excluding Nitwits) can search for the nearest job block and and claim it to become employed.