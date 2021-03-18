Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

All Minecraft villager jobs explained

Shown: All villagers and their corresponding job blocks (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: All villagers and their corresponding job blocks (Image via Minecraft)
Joe Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 59 min ago
Feature
Advertisement

Minecraft's villagers are just like humans. They wake up, get their work done for the day and go back to sleep.

However, some villagers don't have jobs at all and are called "Nitwits" in Minecraft. These villagers usually go to their respective job blocks, do nothing and call it a day.

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

All villager jobs in Minecraft

Professions

Shown: Just a farmer peacefully tending to his desert farm (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: Just a farmer peacefully tending to his desert farm (Image via Minecraft)

Listed below are all of the possible professions that a villager can have (excluding the Nitwits):

  • Armorer
  • Butcher
  • Cartographer
  • Cleric
  • Farmer
  • Fisherman
  • Fletcher
  • Leatherworker
  • Librarian
  • Mason/Stone Mason (JE/BE)
  • Shepherd
  • Toolsmith
  • Weaponsmith
Advertisement

Also read: How to find buried treasure in Minecraft

Professions Explained

Since there are a lot of villager professions, the items they trade are given below in a list format:

  • Armorer: Sells iron, chains, and armor
  • Butcher: Trades meat, berries, stew, and kelp blocks
  • Cartographer: Trades maps, compasses, banners + patterns
  • Cleric: Trades ender pearls, redstone, enchanting/potion ingredients
  • Farmer: Trades food and crops
  • Fisherman: Trades fish items and campfires
  • Fletcher: Trades crossbows, bows, and arrows
  • Leatherworker: Trades hide, scutes, leather items
  • Librarian: Trades compasses, enchanted books, clocks, name tags, lanterns
  • Masons: Trades terracotta, polished stones, quartz
  • Shepherd: Trades shears, wool, paintings, dyes, beds
  • Toolsmith: Trades bells, harvesting tools, minerals,
  • Weaponsmith: Trades bells, enchanted weapons, minerals

Job Blocks

If players want to get villagers with a specific profession, they will need the corresponding job block. The blocks are listed below:

  • Armorer: Blast Furnace
  • Butcher: Smoker
  • Cartographer: Cartography Table
  • Cleric: Brewing Stand
  • Farmer: Composter
  • Fisherman: Barrel
  • Fletcher: Fletching Table
  • Leatherworker: Cauldron
  • Librarian: Lectern
  • Masons: Stonecutter
  • Shepherd: Loom
  • Toolsmith: Smithing Table
  • Weaponsmith: Grindstone

Villagers that are unemployed (excluding Nitwits) can search for the nearest job block and and claim it to become employed.

Published 18 Mar 2021, 07:41 IST
comments icon
Minecraft Villager Minecraft Guide for Beginners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी