10 best cool Minecraft house ideas (2023)

In Minecraft, you can show off your creativity by building massive structures as your base and using redstone to construct different kinds of machines. Building a survival base is an essential part of Mojang's sandbox game. However, you can also express your architectural prowess and personal style through unique bases and houses.

This article lists some cool base designs that you must try in your Minecraft world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Hobbit Hole and other amazing house ideas in Minecraft (2023)

1) Lumberjack House

This house has a lumberjack theme, and you need to select a forest that features dark oak woods in order to capture the desired aesthetic. The house itself is modest and lacks extravagance, being a typical wooden structure adorned with logs.

You can use dark oak and spruce wood variations to build the basic structure of your house and then add stone bricks for detailing. Living and working in this house within your Minecraft world will immerse you in the role of a lumberjack.

2) Hobbit Hole House

The Hobbit Hole is a base that you need to build inside a mountain. The main types of wood that you will need to build the structure are spruce, dark oak, and birch.

The first thing you need to do is find an area that has mountains and then dig your way through the inside. Once finished, you can add all the items that you need inside this home.

To make this base look like something out of the magical world of The Hobbit, you can place an enchanting table, make wooden floors with barrels, and add some lanterns in the dark and gloomy places of the area. You can also decorate the entrance of your house with some bushes or some flowers and lanterns.

3) Modern Glass Mansion

Modern houses in Minecraft require very few items and are quite easy to make. For this build, you will require some concrete blocks in the colors of your choice. For simplicity, you can choose black, white, and one other color.

Inside the house, you can add the items that you need for your survival, as well as concrete floors. You can also make a swimming pool right beside the house.

4) Big Japanese House

Immerse yourself in the elegance of Japanese culture with this meticulously designed pagoda. This traditional architecture has intricate roof designs and beautiful bamboo gardens. To make it look more natural, you can add a pond nearby, build a bridge over it, and grow some cherry trees nearby.

You can make the base using stone bricks or other stone varieties. On top of this base, you can build your Japanese-themed house using dark oak wood and logs. You can also surround the structure with fences that have lanterns placed on top.

5) Underground Base

Minecraft players must have built an underground base at some point in the game, perhaps when they are on expeditions far away from their base or when they have just started playing and don't have the materials to build anything.

You can make this underground base simply by digging downwards and making enough room for you to stay there. It should be at least 15x15 so that there is enough area to put all your materials. To decorate your house above the ground, you can grow your favorite crops and put lanterns around the corners to lighten up the area.

6) Castle

You can transport yourself into the medieval age by building this mighty castle in Minecraft. Building this base won't be easy, and you will need a lot of items to do so.

The castle is mainly made up of stone bricks, slabs, and stairs. You can also add some iron bars, wooden planks, and fences for detailing. There are majestic towers at the four corners of the structure. You can also make a brewing room and an enchantment room.

7) Duplex House

If you are seeking a harmonious coexistence with your friend in Minecraft, a duplex house is the perfect choice. It has identical units on the left and right, allowing each player to claim their preferred side. The interior can be customized to reflect the unique tastes and preferences of the two players.

You can easily build this base using oak logs and wooden planks. You can have a main entrance that connects the two houses, a balcony, and a shared underground enchantment room.

8) Tundra Cabin

If you do not like the plains of Minecraft, you may travel far away from your spawn point to a tundra biome and want to live there. If that ever happens, this cabin base can be a comforting and warm place that you can build using very few materials.

You can use stripped dark oak wood, logs, stairs, as well as planks to build this cabin. You can then add some lanterns inside and outside the house to make the area look bright.

9) Mountain House

This unique dwelling is perched on the edge of a cliff, which means you must locate a suitable mountain in Minecraft to construct it. It's important to note that finding a perfectly flat-side cliff may not always be possible, and some adjustments may be necessary to accommodate your house.

To build this house, you will need a variety of materials, including some dark oak logs, planks, fences, spruce trapdoors, and stone bricks. Once you've obtained these materials, dig inside the mountain and decorate the interior as you want. You can create your entrance using dark oak wood and use fences to construct your balcony.

10) Cyberpunk House

The Cyberpunk house is an incredibly sleek architectural design that gives a captivating futuristic aesthetic. The interior seamlessly incorporates this distinctive style and has all the essential elements you need, such as a cozy bed and even a secret enchanting room.

Other than concrete, stone blocks, and other basic stuff, you will need a lot of glass blocks of various colors, sea lanterns, daylight detectors, and some end rods to build this house.

If you have shaders installed, the Cyberpunk house will look really nice at nighttime in Minecraft.