10 fun building ideas for Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is a game all about building and surviving, so it's no surprise that fans have come up with fantastic build ideas over the game's history. The community's creativity is as endless as the many worlds the game can generate. The builds created in Minecraft are formed for a myriad of reasons. Some have productive uses or gameplay-related purposes, while others are simply a sight to behold when gazing at them.

Whatever the case, there is no shortage of fun and creative build ideas for players to utilize as their next project.

If Minecraft fans are looking for some build ideas in 2023, there are more than a few meaningful choices to use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

PvP World, Hotel, and 8 other awesome build ideas for your Minecraft World in 2023

1) Theme Park

Thanks to the ability to automate Minecraft builds, creating a theme park is a worthwhile investment, particularly when in a multiplayer setting. Pick a theme and develop attractions for fans by creating escape rooms, rides, and other attractions. Toss in a few minigames like a Spleef arena or a Block Hunt area, and a theme park can be an enjoyable time for both the builders and the players who visit.

While there's no doubt that theme parks can take quite some time to construct and automate, the final product can be incredibly entertaining when well-built. This is particularly true on multiplayer servers where fans can visit together and take part in the attractions.

2) Zoo

It's no secret that Minecraft worlds have plenty of native wildlife roaming throughout them. Since this is the case, why not capture some of these creatures and place them in an exhibit for fans to enjoy? To make things even more appealing, it's undoubtedly worth creating distinctive habitats for each animal in the zoo to make it feel at home and develop believable environments for players viewing the exhibits.

Mojang is constantly adding new animals to the game, thanks to regular content updates, and there are tons of great mods and add-ons that add animals as well.

Since new animals are being released periodically, builders can broaden their exhibit as new species are introduced to Minecraft.

3) Custom Nether Portals

Most Minecraft fans are fully aware of how to create a Nether portal. With a few obsidian blocks and some fire or lava, players can create a gateway to the Nether, a dimension with its dangers and rewards. However, the default design of a Nether portal doesn't have to be the only option, as these portals can fit just about any shape imaginable as long as the minimum requirements to activate the portal are met. This has resulted in community members making some incredibly breathtaking and outright eerie designs.

If Minecraft players hope to create a much more ominous entrance to the Nether, customizing their portal's design is a great way.

4) Underwater Kingdom

It's one thing to build an underwater base in Minecraft; mainly, the difficulties in Survival Mode are apparent. However, some fans have gone a few steps beyond and created entire communities or kingdoms under the tides. Players could recreate the lost civilization of Atlantis or even form their distinct kingdom with its look and feel. The project will undoubtedly be challenging in Survival Mode, given that players need air while they build their creation, but it's nothing a few enchantments or conduits can't solve.

An undersea kingdom is undoubtedly a long-term project with plenty of demands, but the final result can be an absolute marvel of a build.

5) Custom Terrain

Minecraft's world-generation algorithms can create some awe-inspiring terrain. However, there are plenty of things the game does well that players can still improve upon. Although many builds tend to be structures or decorations, it's entirely within a player's right to reshape the terrain to fit their taste. There's little doubt that buildings and other arrangements can be beautiful, but a breathtaking vista constructed block by block can be just as remarkable.

Many absolute world wonders, such as Mt. Everest or the Grand Canyon, are natural. Minecraft players can flex their building skills by creating realistic and gorgeous terrain to watch the sunset.

6) Treehouse Village

Villages can generate in many different biomes in Minecraft, but they tend to have very similar layouts. The main difference between villages tends to be the blocks used to construct the homes and workplaces of villagers. Since villages in the vanilla game can be a bit milquetoast, why not create one elevated into the treetops? Jungle biomes are an excellent location since their trees are tall, but players shouldn't feel constrained to construct a village in whatever forest canopy they choose.

If the standard trees in a biome aren't tall enough, it's also possible to create custom trees capable of holding up the many homes and shops of the future Minecraft village.

7) Hotel

Minecraft worlds are pretty big places, and having to continuously build shelters while exploring to ensure a player's safety can get rather tedious. Sometimes a player must find a place to stop for the evening and head out on their adventures. So why not build a hotel for travelers to stop by in before they're on their way? Builders can include as many amenities as they'd like, from lavish bedrooms to a pool or even an in-building restaurant to care for fans as they enter the game world.

While a hotel would look and function great in single-player, they should be a massive hit in multiplayer settings.

8) Ice Block Highway

Plenty of Minecraft players have gotten used to traveling around on the back of animals or via railway systems. However, using ice blocks is an incredibly effective way to travel. Since entities like players and boats can slide quickly across the ice, using it as a transport system is both practical and can also be made to be visually satisfying. Fans can begin with a basic ice block track before improving its complexity with the right blocks and redstone components.

It may even be plausible to create an entire train system that rides along ice blocks using certain Minecraft materials.

9) Hanging Homes

Countless Minecraft homes have been constructed on the ground, underwater, in the sky, and underground. However, if players find a colossal mountain or cliff face, they may also want to give a hanging house a shot. These constructs can be tricky to build in Survival Mode, given the potential to fall to an unfortunate injury or death. Still, once constructed, they can be very visually compelling and functional for a player's survival needs.

Toss in a farm on top of the build, and Minecraft players won't have to worry about leaving their suspended home to search for food regularly.

10) PvP Arena

If a Minecraft player is searching for a contained environment to practice PvP combat in, why not build one? Arenas can take many forms, including hazards and obstacles, which should help keep players' reflexes fresh. Toss a few friends in on a multiplayer server or realm; spectators could even come by and take a load off in the seating to watch the PvP battles unfold.

Arenas can also fit many different themes from ancient, medieval, or even futuristic if players appreciate that aesthetic. PvP-averse fans can also create these structures and battle hostile mobs if they'd like; it all comes down to players' creativity.

